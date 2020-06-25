Yesterday’s Random Halo Xbox Series X Tease Already Surpassed 2.3 Million Views and Has Over 90K Likes

Yesterday’s random Halo Xbox Series X tease appears to have resonated very well among the industry with over 2.3 million views in less than a day.

Out of nowhere, the official Halo Twitter released a cryptic tease that appears to hint at the return of the Banished and Halo Wars 2’s main villain, Atriox, in the upcoming Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite Teases One of Its Villains via a Mysterious Message

We’ve included the tweet and the transcript from the audio log included down below:

The hour approaches...forces occupy the Ring. Within hours, it will be under our control. Humanity will burn. Their brazen defiance will be all but a memory. No more prophets, no more lies! We stand together, brothers to the end. We are his will, we are his legacy, we are the Banished.

In less than 24 hours, this random Halo tweet has harvested over 2.3 million views and counting. In addition, over 91K Twitter users have liked the tease and the tweet has been retweeted over 26.5k times. That’s quite the momentum for a tweet that doesn’t even confirm that it’s related to Halo Infinite and shows the excitement within the community for the next Halo.

As confirmed last month, Halo Infinite will be present during Microsoft’s Xbox Series X first-party showcase next month.

“You may have seen people talking about this lightly before, but we're extremely excited to confirm that Halo Infinite will be one of many first-party titles included in the Xbox 20/20 event in July”, Halo developer 343 Industries wrote on the Halo Waypoint blog last month.

Halo Infinite is slated for a holiday 2020 release alongside the Xbox Series X.