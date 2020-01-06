Yakuza: Like a Dragon Details the Abilities of Kazuma Kiryu and Other Legendary Summons

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a fairly major departure for the cult-favorite series, featuring a new main character, location, and turn-based RPG battle system. That said, as we reported a couple months ago, the past isn’t being entirely banished – Kazuma Kiryu and other classic characters are coming back. These old favorites will returns as summons that new protagonist Ichiban Kasuga can call on during combat. Sega recently detailed what these legendary summons will bring to battle (thanks to Gematsu for the translation). You can check out a new Japanese Like a Dragon trailer, featuring a ton of gameplay, below.

Kazuma Kiryu

The former fourth head of the Tojo Clan. He boasts the nickname “The Dragon of Dojima” and is a legendary yakuza notorious among members of the underworld. He was reported “dead” in 2016.

Kazuma Kiryu’s Battle Style

The legendary dragon Kazuma Kiryu will change his battle style and relentlessly attack. He has a total of four battle styles. Determining what battle style he is using and acting accordingly is the key to victory, otherwise you will get hit with a powerful counter blow.

Brawler Style: A common style that combines simple brawler-style punches and kicks.

Rush Style: A style that specializes in high speed rush attacks and evasion. Some attacks will cause you to “faint.”

Breaker Style: A powerful style that uses swinging attacks and heavy weapons.

Dragon of Dojima Style: The final style. It unleashes Kiryu’s three secret techniques, which are parrying, repelling, and the Tiger Drop.

Goro Majima

The former head of the Tojo Clan underlings and head of the Clan’s subsidiary family, the Majima Family. Because of his vicious attitude and actions, he is called “The Mad Dog of Shimano”. He has gone missing since the “Kamurocho 3K Operation” conducted by the metropolitan police.

Goro Majima’s Battle Style

Majima uses a combination of kick and demonic flame dagger attacks in a violent flurry. He uses a variety of unpredictable attacks that include wide-range strikes and attacks that can cause paralysis. Majima attacks unpredictably and continuously with kicks and slashes. The attacks with a purple lightning effect around it may paralyze Kasuga and company.

Taiga Saejima

The former head of Saejima Family, a subsidiary family of the Tojo Clan. He is a legendary yakuza for spending 25 years in prison and bears the title “18 Yakuza Killer”. He and Majima are close and call each other brothers. He has gone missing since the “Kamurocho 3K Operation” conducted by the police.

Taiga Saejima’s Battle Style

With punches, kicks, shoulder tackles, and more, every one of Saejima’s blows is a heavy hitter and has enough power to send the opponent flying upon contact. While Saejima’s attacks are not as frequent, they packs an abnormal amount of strength. One clean hit may be enough to knock you out.

Majima and Saejima’s Tag Team Attacks

When Majima and Saejima are both fighting together, by meeting set conditions Majima’s dagger and Saejima’s power can be combined to inflict a combination attack called “Goujin Gousatsu.”