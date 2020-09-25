XPG Announces The XPG SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme DDR4 RGB – A High Performance Memory Module With Clock Speeds Up To 5000MHz

XPG, a provider of systems, components, and peripherals for gamers, esports pros, and tech enthusiasts, today announces the XPG SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme DDR4 RGB memory module. Delivering speeds of up to 5000Hz, the XPG SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme isn’t just about performance but also form with its solidly constructed heat sink with gorgeous geometric lines, dazzling RGB lighting, and a stunning reflective surface.

Created Using Only The Highest Quality Components - Allows For Clock Speeds Up To 5000MHz

Manufactured with only the highest quality chips and PCBs, the SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme offers the pinnacle in stability, reliability, as well as speeds of up to 5000MHz. What’s more, it supports the latest Intel and AMD platforms. The SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme is a looker too with the combination of its indented geometric lines, triangular RGB light bar, and a polished and electroplated surface with a mirror-like sheen. The SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme comes as a dual kit with a capacity of 8GB per module and in two performance variants, 4800MHz and 5000MHz.

XPG Announces The XPG GAIA Mini Gaming PC Based On Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit “Ghost Canyon” Design

With the XPG RGB Sync app or an RGB software from a major motherboard brand, users can switch between three RGB modes - Static, Breathing, and Comet. In addition to the three modes, users can also set it to Music mode to sync with their favorite tunes. The SPECTRIX D50 Xtreme has full XMP 2.0 compatibility to make overclocking effortless when installed on PCs that also support XMP 2.0. XMP 2.0 support means users have more ways to access memory overclocking, including directly from the operating system rather than via more complex BIOS settings.

This RGB kit works great in systems looking to get the performance because of the two options. It comes in either 4800MHz and 5000MHz kits which would be an upgrade for any system. Along with having great clock speeds, it has a good aesthetic with RGB and the unique design.