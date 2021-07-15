XMG Reports Increased Availability Of Laptops With Ryzen 5000 After Global Chip Shortage

Today, XMG, producers of high-end PCs and laptops, updated users and potential consumers on XMG's product line of laptops that incorporate the Ryzen 5000 GPU, as well as moving forward with their current lines in larger quantity amidst the global chip shortage. With the shortage causing PC, laptop, and hardware to skyrocket in price, XMG is extremely optimistic about the remainder of 2021.

Let's break down XMG's press release into more detail.

First, XMG reports that gaining supply for their AMD Ryzen 5000 powered GPUs has improved to a point where they will not only be able to maintain recent orders, but also have enough stock to be able to fulfill orders for the remaining of 2021. This covers their XMG NEO with Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 9 5900HX, XMG CORE with Ryzen 7 5800H, and the soon to be announced XMG APEX with Ryzen 7 5800H and RTX 3060/3070 models. XMG states that they will achieve these goals through the end of August 2021.

























Next, they state that the Intel and NVIDIA processors for their systems are in adequate supply as to also be able to fulfill any orders currently and through the remainder of the year. XMG does report that component prices for their mobile products have risen, but still insists that it will not stop production of any products. This information covers the XMG CORE, XMG NEO, XMG PRO, and XMG FUSION 15 models. In fact, XMG informs readers that any halts during production was due to access to smaller components, and not from incapability of receiving Intel or NVIDIA components.

XMG continues to report that not only larger component manufacturers, but every company involved in the manufacturing of their products have felt the brunt from the chip shortage, including electical component and integrated circuit manufacturers such as Realtek (audio components), Cypress (USB PD chips for the USB-C and Thunderbolt ports), as well as others.

Finally, they cover both costs and delivery of their products after being hit from the component shortages. They assure that their gaming laptops will not see a real change due to laptops being less volatile on the market than, say, a PC. And, XPC continues to assure users that any halts to any component shortages will be met as they happen and they will continue to incorporate the latest technologies in all of their products.

When it comes to delivery times, they have listed these products currently in stock:

And, as far as the product lines that are not gaming related, XMG has this to say:

To this day, the SCHENKER VIA 15 Pro (also known as TUXEDO Pulse 15 ) is the notebook with the most powerful CPU without dGPU in our portfolio. At this point we would like to take a brief look at the future of this product segment: The VIA 15 Pro will continue to ship with Ryzen 7 4800H for the rest of the year.

There are plans for this model to be upgraded to “Lucienne” (5700U) and “Cezanne” (5800H), but these plans are not final and may not be viable before the end of the year. While the Cezanne supply seems to be improving, all the CPUs supplied are currently still required in order to meet the demand for XMG APEX, CORE and NEO.

The VISION 14 will be upgraded to Intel's Core i7-11370H in September. The CPU still has 4 cores and 8 threads, but gets higher power limits and an upgrade of the cooling system. The power supply unit is correspondingly more powerful and delivers up to 90 watts in this model.

The WORK 15 will also be upgraded with a Core i7-11370H in September, but the power limits only increase moderately from 28 to 35 watts. The power supply remains 65 watts.

The WORK 17 comes onto the market around the same time as the Core i7-11370H - as a 17.3-inch counterpart to the WORK 15 with otherwise identical specifications.

The TUXEDO Aura 15 has no counterpart in the SCHENKER portfolio. It could also get some kind of upgrade to “Lucienne” (Zen 2). However, the specific CPU SKU and the schedule are still unclear and the market launch could be delayed until the end of the year. The Aura 15 should not get an upgrade to 'Cezanne' (neither U nor H) nor to another CPU of the Ryzen H series.

