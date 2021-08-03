Xiaomi Takes the Number One Spot in Europe, Surpassing Samsung

2021 has been really good for Xiaomi as the Chinese manufacturer has enjoyed a lot of good momentum. The company first took second place from Apple in terms of global shipments and showed impressive yearly growth. It seems like the company is not planning on slowing down as the European market share report reveals that Xiaomi is now sitting at number one in Europe.

According to a report from Strategy Analytics, Xiaomi hit the first spot in Europe with 12.7 million units shipped which translates into an impressive 25.3% market share in Q2 2021. However, it defeated Samsung by just a margin who managed to secure 12 million units shipped with a 24% market share. It is also interesting to point out that Xiaomi managed to achieve a yearly growth of 67% compared to a 7% year-on-year decline for Samsung.

Xiaomi Showed an Impressive Year-on-Year Growth As Compared to Other Companies

Apple is now sitting at the third spot with 9.6 million units shipped, which account for 19.2% market. However, it also achieved a 15.7% growth compared to Q2 2020.

Let's not forget Oppo and Realme while we are at it as both companies managed to score 5.6% and 3.8% market share respectively, and were in fourth and fifth spot. European expansion is still new for both companies, and Oppo delivered a 180% yearly growth while Realme showed an impressive 1,800% yearly growth.

Realme first took the European region back in 2019 and focused on Spain, for the most part. However, ever since that, the company has been moving into France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and more regions in 2020. So, the growth we are seeing is actually impressive, but we are interested in seeing whether Realme can sustain this growth.

This victory for Xiaomi also presents another interesting question. Will they be able to sustain their position? Especially when you consider that Samsung will launch some of their most hyped devices in less than two weeks. Let us know what you think in the comments below.