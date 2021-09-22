Xiaomi Might Be Able to Remotely Activate Censorship on Your Phone

2021 has been a great year for Xiaomi; regardless of the chip shortage, the company managed to cross Samsung and become the biggest smartphone manufacturer. However, if the claims made in a new government report are valid, there are some severe concerns about Xiaomi and future smartphones.

Lithuania's govLithuania's cybersecurity agency, has released a report that claims that some Xiaomi phones can remotely detect and censor specific terms. The agency specifically looked at the Mi 10T, Huawei P40, and the OnePlus 8T.

Xiaomi's Control Over Your Smartphone is a Lot Scarier Than One Would Think

Specifically, the report claims that several of the pre-installed apps on the Mi 10T, including the Mi Browser, occasionally receive a blocked keyword list from Xiaomi. The offending keywords are related to Taiwanese independence, freeing Tibet, and more. Once the list is received, the device can block content based on any of these keywords.

However, the report claims that the content filtering feature was disabled on Xiaomi phones sold in Lithuania and the EU at large; this means that this function is primarily meant for Chinese markets, but it also claims that Xiaomi could remotely activate this function.

An interesting point from the report suggests that the alleged filter "ist is called "MiAdBlocklist." The report also claims that the functionality was applied to the apps like the Cleaner, package installer, and Security tools. This makes it sound like that the blocklist could be related to system ads rather than communication.

The report also pointed out the amount of data that Mi Browser collects and the sending of an encrypted SMS from a user's device when registering for Xiaomi's cloud service. In the latter case, the agency talks about how this is a risk for personal data leakage as there's no way of figuring out what the SMS sending is.

Xiaomi has not commented on the situation at the moment. But this report is a concerning issue for Xiaomi and a lot of people who are actively using their devices. In a world where barely anything is transparent, having your device being controlled to this extent is a lot more problematic than some might think.