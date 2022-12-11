Xiaomi 13 Can Run 8.2 Degrees Celsius Cooler Than The iPhone 14 While Gaming, Claims Company

The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro were officially announced in China today, and like nearly all of Apple’s competitors, this one did not pull any punches when comparing its latest flagships to the iPhone 14. When controlling thermals, Xiaomi claims that its latest offerings outdo Apple’s lineup while engaged in gaming.

Improved thermals on the Xiaomi 13 could be thanks to the use of a vapor chamber cooler

Before the official announcement even happened, Xiaomi targeted Apple’s A16 Bionic in November. In a teaser, the company stated that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm’s latest chipset, is found inside the 13 and 13 Pro and delivers a 42 percent improvement in GPU performance, surpassing the A16 Bionic. While no numbers were shared to back this claim, a fresh comparison reveals the Xiaomi 13 is said to beat the iPhone 14 in thermals.

On Twitter, Alvin shared the image, with the Chinese giant stating that its latest flagship can run 8.2 degrees Celsius cooler, likely due to the use of a vapor chamber cooler, which Apple skipped for the iPhone 14 this year in favor of graphite sheets. In a small disclaimer that might get unnoticed by some readers in the comparison, a machine-learning translation states that the benchmark was done in an environment with an ambient temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.

Xiaomi said that when playing games while charging, Xiaomi 13 manages to be cooler by about 8.2°C (38.9°C vs 47.1°C) compared to iPhone 14. pic.twitter.com/xroM1WDmSq — Alvin (@sondesix) December 11, 2022

Xiaomi does mention that the differences will vary if the ambient temperature drops or rises, so even if you have both devices in your possession, chances are that you will not see the same thermal results. Like the A16 Bionic, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is mass produced on TSMC’s 4nm architecture, which is what gives the silicon its efficient properties. If Samsung was responsible for mass producing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the tale might have been different.

Apple may have skipped using a vapor chamber cooler this year due to space constraints or keeping the weight down of all its iPhone 14 models. We hope the company makes an effort to use this effective solution for the iPhone 15. Naturally, we will see more results on how the Xiaomi 13 performs when the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is stressed hard in future benchmarks, so stay tuned.