Xiaomi 12T Leaks with Full Specs Ahead of Launch

Earlier this year, Xiaomi launched the 12 series around the world with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 67W fast charging, and all the other bells and whistles that you would expect. However, despite being an excellent device, it did lack in a number of areas, and seems like Xiaomi is looking forward to fixing it with the release of the Xiaomi 12T.

Xiaomi 12T Might be an Incremental Upgrade but it will be Worth the Price

Based on a tip from Mukul Sharma, a frequent tipster, Xiaomi is currently working on a device that is called the 12T, and the new device will be packing the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, along with 120W wired charging, both of these significant upgrades over the original.

You can check the complete spec sheet below.

Xiaomi 12T (tentative name)

8GB/128GB

8GB/256GB

12GB RAM variant is possible too

Android 12/MIUI 13

NFC

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

120Hz AMOLED

120W fast charging

OIS.#Xiaomi #Xiaomi12T — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 27, 2022

Sharma has pointed out that this is a tentative name and could change. Of course, the new Snapdragon chipset is perhaps the most notable change here. The new SoC offers a 10% boost to both GPU and CPU, moreover, you are also getting a 30% efficiency boost as well as a 20% boost in performance-per-watt.

The Xiaomi 12T is also said to bring 120W wireless charging, a definitive upgrade over the previous phone. However, I think that 67W is still enough, and a lot of people are more than happy with it.

The rest of the specs for the Xiaomi 12T involve 8 gigs of RAM with 128 gigs of storage, and 12 gigs of RAM with 256 gigs of storage. A 120Hz AMOLED screen, NFC, OIS for the camera, and MIUI 13 on top of Android 12.

There is no word on when the Xiaomi 12T is going to go official but at this point, it is safe to assume that the announcement will be coming sooner rather than later.

Do you think that the Xiaomi 12T makes up for a worthy upgrade? Let us know your thoughts below.