Xiaomi 12 Series Goes Global with $649 Starting Price and a Lot More

Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 12 series in China at the end of 21021 and finally, the Chinese smartphone giant has decided to take the series global. Thanks to last year's launch, we already know what the phones are all about. For those interested, the series consists of the standard 12, 12x, and 12 Pro. The 12 and 12 Pro come with flagship specs such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, up to 12 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of storage, 5G, and more.

The Xiaomi 12 Series is Finally Available All Over the World with an Impressive Price and a Set of Specs

The best offering is, of course, the Xiaomi 12 Pro that comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz curved LTPO AMOLED display. It certainly serves as a worthy successor to the Mi 11 Ultra from last year with a 50-megapixel triple camera sensor. For the main sensor, you are getting the Sony IMX707 sensor, the 2x telephoto and the ultrawide are using Samsung ISOCELL sensors with the selfie camera being a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro also brings a 4,600 mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging and 50W Qi wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 12, on the other hand, offers a 6.28-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1100 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus, a 4,500 mAh battery that is capable of 67W wired and 50W wireless charging.





For the camera, you are still looking at a 50-megapixel primary camera but this time around, it is a Sony IMX766. You are also getting a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera and a macro camera, as well. The 32-megapixel selfie camera returns.

The last Xiaomi 12 is the 12x and it moves away from the rest of the series. However, it does have the same chassis and base internals as the Xiaomi 12, but it comes with the Snapdragon 870 chipset rather than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Unlike the Chinese variants, the phones will ship with MIUI 13 atop Android 12. The 8/256GB Xiaomi 12 Pro starts at $999, while the 8/128GB model Xiaomi 12 starts at $749. As you’d expect looking at the differences, the 8/128GB variant of the Xiaomi 12x starts at $649.