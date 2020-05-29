Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Update 1.1.1 Released and Here’s What it Does on Your Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition update 1.1.1 has been rolled out as a day-one patch and we’ve got you covered with the release notes.

The remaster of this amazing RPG became available both physically and digitally yesterday and as with most titles nowadays, a day-one patch was released by Nintendo. While it’s not possible to check the release notes of a particular update on the Switch, we did manage to find out what the update includes (courtesy of Perfectly Nintendo). Check out the release notes for this minor patch down below:

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Update 1.1.1 Release Notes (Day One Patch) General Fixed an issue causing the Battle Palette to remain open because of a Chain Attack with no selectable Art;

Fixed an issue causing players to end up stuck on the Arts selection screen if the Arts were greyed out when performing a Chain Attack with the Junk Sword equipped.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch. Our very own Dave Aubrey rated the remaster with a solid 9. Be sure to read his review in case you haven’t done so. We’ve included a part of the review to make your life easier here as well: