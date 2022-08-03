Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the Series’ Biggest Launch in the UK, Narrowly Beating Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the biggest launch in the Xenoblade series in the UK so far.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, data shared by charts company GfK revealed that the latest installment in the series was the best-selling boxed title in the UK last week. According to the data, the game outsold previous Xenoblade Nintendo Switch installments, but only marginally. All three Switch installments roughly sold the same number of physical units on the Switch, but Xenoblade Chronicles 3 came out slightly on top.

When it comes to generated revenue in its launch week, the latest Xenoblade generated less money than both Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, but this is likely due to the game’s special edition not being available at launch. Down below you’ll find the biggest Xenoblade launches in the UK, as shared by GamesIndustry’s Christopher Dring on Twitter.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Xenoblade Chronicles: DE Xenoblade Chronicles X Xenoblade Chronicles Wii Xenoblade Chronicles 3DS Xenosaga Episode 2 Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was released for the Nintendo Switch last week, but as covered some days ago, the title has already been seen running on PC in 4K resolution at 60FPS via PC emulators Ryujinx and Yuzu.

As the latest entry in the critically acclaimed role-playing series, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 connects the futures of the two previous mainline Xenoblade Chronicles games. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 can also serve as an entry point for anyone looking to become engrossed in an immense RPG world with dynamic characters, a rich narrative and epic scope! In Aionios, the world of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, there are two opposing nations, Keves and Agnus, whose soldiers fight every day with their lives on the line. Six soldiers hailing from both these warring nations are tasked to take part in a special mission. Can these characters, once filled with mutual hatred, find a path that lets them all live? In this spellbinding tale, you’ll get to journey with these fate-defying hopefuls to learn the truths of their world – a place where every victory in battle and each setback is another chance to change the course of history and triumph over an uncertain destiny.