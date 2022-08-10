Xbox Will Attend Gamescom 2022 Complete With FanFest; Schedule Revealed

Xbox will attend Gamescom 2022 later this month, Microsoft has just announced.

Microsoft announced the joyful news via its official Xbox Wire blog. Xbox last attended the annual event in Cologne in 2019. Alongside the return to Gamescom, Microsoft also announced the return of the Xbox FanFest.

“We’re really looking forward to being back on the show floor, bringing our passionate fans together again in person to celebrate what’s ahead at Xbox”, Microsoft writes. “At gamescom 2022, whether attending the show or watching the Xbox Booth @ gamescom Live Stream from home, fans in Europe and around the world can expect a little more insight into some of our previously announced games coming to Xbox in the next 12 months.”

Down below you’ll find the planned schedule, as shared by Microsoft.

Xbox Gamescom 2022 Schedule

This year the Xbox booth will be back in Hall 8 and will feature 36 stations with a fantastic line-up of content coming to Xbox in the next 12 months, many of which will arrive on Game Pass on day one.

For those attending in person, you will be able to go hands-on with some of the latest games and updates from Xbox Game Studios, including:

Pentiment(Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment & World's Edge / Xbox Game Studios)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios Publishing)

Sea of Thieves (Rare Games / Xbox Game Studios)

Grounded (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

We will be celebrating some of our third-party partners too, with playable titles on the booth including:

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment) Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft) Gunfire Reborn (Duoyi Games / 505 Games) Inkulinati (Yaza Games / Daedalic Entertainment) Last Case of Benedict Fox (Plot Twist Games / Rogue Games) Lies of P (Neowiz) Lightyear Frontier (Frame Break) Planet of Lana (Wishfully / Thunderful) You Suck at Parking (Happy Volcano)

Visitors to the booth will also be able to get hands-on with the new Xbox App on the latest 2022 Samsung Smart TV, part of our mission to empower everyone to play the games they want, with the people they want, anywhere they want.

In addition to getting hands-on with the latest games, attendees will have the chance to become a video game hero with some amazing photo opportunities. You'll be able to…

Come face-to-face with the first boss from Grounded, the Broodmother, a larger-than-life spider 5 meters (17 feet) wide who is looking forward to getting a selfie with you Walk the plank with Sea of Thieves Fight the Piglins with Minecraft Legends Storm the battlefield with Age of Empires IV Take a selfie with Starfield's robot companion, VASCO

Gamescom 2022 kicks off later this month from August 22 through August 26.