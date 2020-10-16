Xbox Series X Temperature Test Confirms It Runs Cooler Than Xbox One X Running The Same Game

The Xbox Series X runs cooler than last-generation consoles, according to a new temperature test that has been shared online recently.

The new Xbox Series X temperature test conducted by VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb confirms not only that the new console runs cooler than the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro consoles but also cooler than the Xbox One X running the same game. Apparently, the Series X draws around 10 fewer watts than the One X while running at a higher frame rate, which is definitely impressive.

It runs significantly cooler than current gen in the same game. In a Series X optimized game, the Xbox still doesn't get as hot as those consoles. It draws between 10 fewer watts from the wall in the same game as One X while running at higher framerate. https://t.co/9RwQuU9prn — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) October 15, 2020

This test isn’t perfect, but it should alleviate any concerns about the Xbox Series X temperature. It still runs hot enough to slowly warm up a room, but not like a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X. At the same time, it makes sense that the PC, which is much larger and has significantly more fans and vents and an AIO CPU cooler, is pushing cooler air out of one of its vents. To provide some more insight: Throughout this test, the CPU was reporting its internal temperature at around 72 degrees. In another test, I tried doing whatever I could think of to get the systems running as hot as possible. Turns out that is usually “open some menus.” I could never get the PS4 Pro hotter than the 65C it hit during the Hitman 2 test. The Xbox One X, meanwhile, hit as high as 60.3C. But the Xbox Series X peaked at 57.4C.

Reports talking about the Xbox Series X running extremely hot forced Xbox's Aaron Greenberg to clarify the matter, saying that the console is not running significantly hotter than the Xbox One X, something that has indeed been confirmed by the new temperature test.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles launch on November 10th worldwide.