Xbox Series X New Teardown Video Highlights Revolutionary Design

The Xbox Series X looks unlike any other console released so far, and the reasons behind the console's unique form factor aren't merely aesthetic.

Digital Foundry posted a few hours ago an interesting take on teardown videos, as the video shows how the Microsoft next-gen console is constructed. The video highlights how the new form factor was required for optimal cooling, among other things.

During our recent trip of Microsoft at Redmond WA, Digital Foundry had the chance to talk to the hardware design team who engineered the Xbox Series X console and saw how the console is constructed... Looking for an Xbox Series X teardown? Well, think of this as the opposite! So, how is the console constructed and why did the form factor need to be totally revamped?

The Xbox Series X is setting out to be the most powerful console ever made. Earlier this month, Microsoft confirmed that the console will sport an 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU, 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus, 1 TB Custom NVME SSD and expandable storage. The Xbox Velocity Architecture also promises tight integration between hardware and software, improving in-game assets streaming.

Enter Xbox Velocity Architecture, which features tight integration between hardware and software and is a revolutionary new architecture optimized for streaming of in-game assets. This will unlock new capabilities that have never been seen before in console development, allowing 100 GB of game assets to be instantly accessible by the developer.

The Xbox Series X launches before the end of the year worldwide. We will keep you updated on the console as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.