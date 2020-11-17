Xbox Series X | S Game Pricing To Be Announced in “Due Time”, Xbox CFO Says

The Xbox Series X and Series S game pricing is going to be announced in due time, according to the Xbox CFO.

Speaking at the Jefferies Interactive Entertainment conference, as transcribed by Seeking Alpha Xbox CFO Tim Stuart confirmed that pricing for Xbox Series X and Series S games will be announced later on.

Halo Infinite No-Showing the VGAs, “High Level” Update to Restart the Hype In a Few Weeks

I think we're not making specific announcements on first-party pricing yet. So we'll do that sort of in due time.

Tim Stuart also highlighted how prices haven't gone up in a few console generations, so it should not be surprising to hear about prices raising, considering creation costs have gone up.

Prices have not gone up in -- what, for a couple of generations now, so it's not unheard of to see things like this going on. And to the point earlier, content creation costs go up. And these publishers and content creators, including ourselves, want to make sure you're driving the right gross margin profiles, the right earnings profiles of what it takes to build these new, awesome, amazing games. And you want to make sure you have a good top line to support that.

Tim Stuart's statements on Xbox Series X and Series S game pricing is quite vague, hinting at the fact that things have yet to be set in stone. Last month, Aaron Greenberg hinted that Microsoft wouldn't be pricing all its major releases at $70, as theirs will be a "fan-centric" approach. It will be interesting to see if they will indeed take this approach when the first major Xbox Series X and Series S games release.

It’s a different approach and they obviously have a right to do whatever they want with their products and pricing, but for us we’ve really taken a fan-centric approach [with pricing]. I’d say first with Smart Delivery, but most importantly you get all our games at launch in Game Pass, so does the price of the game even matter if it’s included in your Game Pass subscription?

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are now available worldwide.