Xbox Series X/S New Auto HDR Test Video Analysis Showcases Batman: Arkham Knight, Panzer Dragoon Orta, Dark Souls 2 and Others

The Xbox Series X/S Auto HDR is going to improve how many older Xbox games look, and the results will be satisfactory most of the time, according to a test video that has been shared online today.

Digital Foundry shared their Xbox Series X Auto HDR test video today, showing how several games such as Batman: Arkham Knight and Panzer Dragoon Orta will benefit from the feature. Digital Foundry also pointed out some potential issues, like overlays becoming brighter than the gameplay itself.

Back-compat support is a huge boon to Series X at launch - allowing us to revisit games going all the way back to the original Xbox. Auto HDR is a new mode on Series S and X that lets us enhance classic games - from Panzer Dragoon Orta, to Arkham Knight - that never received a true HDR option from the developers. How does it fare in practise? And does it always work across a wide spread of titles?

The Xbox Series X/S Auto HDR feature will automatically add HDR enhancements to games that released only with SDR, with no loss in performance

With Xbox Series X and Series S we are introducing a new feature named Auto HDR. Auto HDR automatically adds HDR enhancements to games which only shipped with SDR. Auto HDR enhances the visual quality of an SDR game without changing the original artistic intent of the game. Auto HDR is implemented by the system so developers don’t have to do any work to take advantage of this feature. Also, since Auto HDR is enabled by the console’s hardware, there is absolutely no performance cost to the CPU, GPU or memory and there is no additional latency added ensuring you receive the ultimate gaming experience.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release worldwide on November 10th.