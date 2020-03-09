Xbox Series X, Project xCloud, What’s New in DirectX To Be Some Of The Highlights Of Microsoft’s March 18th Livestream

The Xbox Series X console, Project xCloud, and advancements in DirectX will be among the things that will be discussed next week by Microsoft during two livestreams.

On March 17th and 18th, Microsoft will be livestreaming on Mixer content that they planned to share at this year's Game Developers Conference. (Thanks for the tip, MK)

The first livestream will focus on a variety of content, such as accessibility, Gears 5, Sea of Thieves and ID@Xbox.

​​​Day 1 - March 17, 2020​ 10:00 Welcome to Game Stack Live!​ 10:25 How The Coalition built Gears 5 to be more accessible 10:45 Building accessibility into your game - the Xbox Accessibility Guidelines 11:00 Panel: The changing nature of today’s game industry 11:35 Panel: How to be intentionally inclusive in your game design 12:15 What is Microsoft Game Stack? 12:30 The Importance of LiveOps 1:00 Rare: Building Sea of Thieves with a LiveOps Mentality 1:35 What it means to run a game studio – a conversation with Turn 10 2:00 Maximizing impact and reach for your independent games with the ID@Xbox team​

The March 18th livestream seems to be more focused on the future, as among the main focuses will be the Xbox Series X console and Project xCloud, which will open a new chapter in gaming for Microsoft, as well as on what's new in DirectX, such as ray tracing, mesh shading and more.

Day 2 - March 18, 2020 10:00 Previously on Game Stack Live 10:15 How inXile used creative iteration to drive Wasteland's development 10:40 Panel: How online services are defining the next generation of game development 11:40 Xbox Series X + Project xCloud = New Chapter in Gaming 12:40 The spark of creativity that drives Double Fine 1:20 What’s new in DirectX: Raytracing, mesh shading, and more

Microsoft has been talking about the Xbox Series X quite a bit lately, revealing some new details on the specs. Yesterday, we learned that the console will have a dedicated audio chip, thanks to Ninja Theory's Daniele Galante.

We’re going to have a dedicated chip to work with audio, which means we finally won’t have to fight with programmers and artists for memory and CPU power. We take for granted that graphics are powered by their own video cards. But in audio, we haven’t had anything like that. Now we have some power dedicated to us.

The Xbox Series X releases later this year worldwide.