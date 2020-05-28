Xbox Series X Backward Compatibility Will Double The Frame Rate Of Select Titles

The Xbox Series X is going to run previous generation Xbox titles with enhanced resolutions and even doubled frame rate.

Today, it has been confirmed on the Xbox official website that the power of the Xbox Series X allowed the compatibility team to come up with brand new techniques that enable more titles to run at higher resolutions and double the frame rate of select titles from 30 to 60 fps and even 60 to 120 fps.

Enough Xbox Series X Units Will Be Available At Launch, Phil Spencer Says

With all of the additional power and advancements of the Xbox Series X, the compatibility team now has a veritable playground of new capabilities to innovate and push the limits of game preservation and enhancement. The compatibility team has invented brand new techniques that enable even more titles to run at higher resolutions and image quality while still respecting the artistic intent and vision of the original creators. We are also creating whole new classes of innovations including the ability to double the frame rate of a select set of titles from 30 fps to 60 fps or 60 fps to 120 fps.

It has also been confirmed that the Xbox Series X will deliver a new HDR reconstruction technique that will enable HDR without performance impact to Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. This isn't a truly surprising announcement, as the possibility of adding HDR to all titles at system level was hinted at back in March.

In partnership with the Xbox Advanced Technology Group, Xbox Series X delivers a new, innovative HDR reconstruction technique which enables the platform to automatically add HDR support to games. As this technique is handled by the platform itself, it allows us to enable HDR with zero impact to the game’s performance and we can also apply it to Xbox 360 and original Xbox titles developed almost 20 years ago, well before the existence of HDR.

The Xbox Series X Quick Resume feature will also be enabled for backward compatible games.

In addition, the new Quick Resume feature was designed to not only work with new games, but it can also be enabled for backward-compatible titles. Quick Resume enables players to resume exactly where they left off, across multiple titles, ensuring gamers can get right back to the fun in an instant.

The Xbox Series X console will release before the end of the year worldwide.