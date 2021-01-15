Xbox Series S|X Is a ‘F*cking Confusing Name’, Swears Josef Fares

Josef Fares is known throughout the gaming industry for his outbursts, such as when he went on stage during 2017's The Game Awards to famously proclaim 'F*ck the Oscars!'. Well, in a new interview published today on IGN, he threw another rant of that kind against the Xbox Series naming pattern picked by Microsoft.

I don't really care about consoles. I care about games. Of course I wish we could have looked more into the new consoles [for It Takes Two]. I'm just happy they are more powerful, because it takes a lot of time when a console is not really powerful enough, but what I like about the new generation is that they are powerful, that we can focus on them. But to be honest with you, they came in so late in our production – of course it's going to look better on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but we didn't really have the time to adjust them and make the PS5 version special, or the Xbox blah blah… Whatever they call the Xbox Series. That's a f**king confusing name. What the f**k's going on with Microsoft? They're losing it, man. What the f**k is going on? Like Series S, X, Mex, Next. I mean, who knows this? Come on. Madness. Call it the Microsoft Box and that's it. I don't know. It's a total f**king mess. Trust me, even them, they're confused in their offices. What is this X, S... I don't know, what the f**k.

Josef Fares' next game is called It Takes Two and, much like A Way Out, it's also a mandatory co-op game for two persons. Developed by his Hazelight Studios, it will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on March 26th, 2021.

STALKER 2 Features a New Main Character, Development is “Progressing Smoothly”