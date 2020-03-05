Xbox Series S / Lockhart Details To Be Revealed Soon; Console Will Be Priced At Around $300 – Rumor

The Xbox Series S, also known by the codename Lockhart, is apparently going to be revealed soon.

Dealer Gaming revealed today that Microsoft is going to share the first details very soon, giving insight into the multi SKU approach to the next generation. Dealer Gaming also suggests that the console will be priced at around $300, which would be an excellent price for a next-generation console that is said to be more powerful than the Xbox One X.

Hearing that Microsoft will share Lockhart details for the first time, soon. Should give insight into Xbox’s multi Sku approach to the next generation. Remember, this console with 4TF Navi GPU & Zen CPU is entry model & overall better than X1-X today. Around $300. #xbox pic.twitter.com/7I8BvurWfP — DEALER (@Dealer_Gaming) March 5, 2020

The Xbox Series S, or Lockhart, has been rumored to be in the works for a while. Originally, it seemed like Microsoft stopped working on the console to focus on the Xbox Series X, but it has been later said that the development of the system started again.

Back in January, a new AMD APU has been discovered, and some suggested it could be the Xbox Series S APU. It features eight cores Ryzen CPU clocked at 4.0 GHz and 16 GB memory shared between RAM and VRAM - 12 GB RAM and 4 GB VRAM. GPU details are not available.

The Xbox Series X launches later this year worldwide. We will keep you updated on both the Xbox Series S and Series X as soon as more come in on them, so stay tuned for all the latest news.