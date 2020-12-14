Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Stand Together to Promote Safer Gaming

Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo are banding together to promote safer gaming. The companies are each using their own unique gifts to help prioritize player safety in our modern world.

In an official post on Xbox Wire, Corporate Vice President of Xbox Operations Dave McCarthy spoke on how "gaming is for all people of all ages, including our youngest and most vulnerable players." Still, it isn't a simple task to accomplish. As McCarthy lines out, it "requires a multidisciplinary approach" amplified by the voices and abilities of PlayStation and Nintendo.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Will Add Final Fantasy VII’s Sephiroth in December

"At Xbox, we are aligned with both Nintendo, on behalf of the community of Nintendo Switch players, and PlayStation in our belief that protecting players online requires a multidisciplinary approach – one that combines the benefits of advanced technology, a supportive community, and skilled human oversight," said McCarth. "We can accomplish more when we work toward the same goal, and so we will each continue investing in, evolving, and amplifying our approaches to user safety. As we continue this work, we will prioritize protecting the safety of our players, especially those most vulnerable."

Some of the principles behind safer gaming include offering easy to use safety features, continued information about the code of conducts across companies, investing in technology to help stave off "improper content," customization of each gaming experience, and more.

These tenets also include important aspects of partnership and responsibility, all of which McCarthy shared in the safer gaming blog. He acknowledged that protecting players is still a difficult endeavor that will largely depend on the cooperation of all three organizations to make a difference. It's still good to see the Big Three coming together for such a purpose, and with safer gaming in mind, hopefully they can all make a difference going forward. We'll likely see a variety of updates going forward.