Xbox Head Phil Spencer Wants to Focus on Frame Rate Over Resolution; Underpowered CPUs Are a Limitation In Current Gen Consoles

The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 next-generation consoles are promising resolutions up to 8K, but Phil Spencer has a clear preference between pixel count and high frame rate.

Speaking with Stevivor, Phil Spencer stated that, while they have given developers the tools and the freedom to do what they want while developing Xbox games, he wants the games to feel as good as they can look nowadays on Xbox One X. This was not possible in the current console generation, as the CPU is underpowered relative to the GPU. In the future, however, he would like to focus more on the feel of the games, and not just resolution.

We’ve never really tried to limit what developers are trying to do on our platform, whether it’s 60 frames per second on Xbox 360 or people doing 4K, 60 [frames-per-second] now on Xbox One X,” he continued. “We want to give developers the tools to go try things that they want to go try on any of the hardware platforms and capability can be there for them to go try things. I think we’ve reached a point with Xbox One X in the generation where games look amazing, and there’s always work we can do to look more amazing. But I want games to feel as amazing as they look. We don’t have that in today’s generation, mainly because the CPU is underpowered relative to the GPU that’s in the box in order to reach a feel and frame rate and kind of consistency or variable refresh rate and other things that we want. As we were looking at the future, the feel of the games was definitely something that we wanted to have more focus on, not just throwing more pixels up on the screen

The Xbox Series X specs haven't been detailed in full, but it is being said that the console is targeting 12 TF, so it should be able to get games running at high frame rates as Phil Spencer wishes. While high frame rates will be up to the developers, we should expect at least Xbox Game Studio's titles to have a great feel on Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X launches worldwide later this year.