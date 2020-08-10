Xbox Game Pass Kicking Off xCloud Game Streaming Beta Tomorrow

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced they were rebranding Project xCloud as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud gaming, which will officially launch with 100 compatible games in September. Well, it turns out Game Pass Ultimate subscribers won’t have to wait that long for cloud gaming, as a beta featuring a limited selection of games kicks off tomorrow (August 11)! Here’s what a Microsoft representative had to say about the upcoming beta…

As we approach the launch of cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on September 15, we’re entering a limited beta period to ensure a smooth transition of the cloud gaming experience to the Xbox Game Pass app on Android. Existing Game Pass (Beta) app users will get the opportunity to test a subset of the available titles as we ready the experience for broader availability next month. This limited beta is critical to providing the best possible experience for members at launch and should not be considered indicative of the final experience or library.

The Xbox Game Pass Android app will recieve an update tomorrow, allowing players to stream around 30 games to their mobile devices. We don't yet know what games to expect. Microsoft recently shut down cloud gaming testing on iOS due to restrictive Apple App Store policies. For now, it seems they’ll be focusing their efforts on Android devices.

HydrogenOS 11 Now Official, Comes with a New Weather App, Always-On-Display, and More

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate combines Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold for $10 a month, and on September 15 cloud gaming will be added to service’s list of features. If you’re a new subscriber, you can get your first month of Game Pass Ultimate for only $1. What do you think? Will you take the Game Pass plunge once cloud gaming is added to the package? Or does playing Xbox on the go not really appeal to you?