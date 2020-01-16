Xbox Game Pass for PC Only $1 for 3 Months, A Plague Tale, Gris, and More Added

Microsoft has revealed what they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass for PC in the back half of January, and they’re pretty much all must-plays. Microsoft will be serving up A Plague Tale: Innocence, Children of Morta, and Gris.

Here are Microsoft’s official descriptions for the upcoming Xbox Game Pass for PC titles (specific release dates for these games has not been revealed):

A Plague Tale: Innocence Follow the grim tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history in this acclaimed action adventure game. Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, they will struggle to survive against overwhelming odds and fight to find purpose in this brutal, unforgiving world. Children of Morta A story-driven action RPG about an extraordinary family of heroes. Lead the Bergons, with all their flaws and virtues, against the forthcoming Corruption. With a unique mix of action-adventure, RPG, rogue-lite, and hack and slash, you’ll develop not only individual characters but also the entire family as they stand against an encroaching darkness. Gris A serene and evocative experience, free of danger, frustration or death. Explore a meticulously designed world brought to life with delicate art and animation, and an elegant original score where light puzzles, platforming sequences, and optional skill-based challenges will reveal themselves as the story unfolds, allowing Gris to see her world in a different way, unlocking new paths to explore using her new abilities.

In addition to the new games, Microsoft has also announced a great limited-time offer – if you’re new to Xbox Game Pass for PC, you can get your first three months for only $1! Usually you can get your first month of Game Pass for a buck, but three months? That’s quite a deal. You can check out a full list of Xbox Game Pass titles available for console and PC here.

So, who’s going to taking advantage of that $1 for 3 months deal? For those already signed up for Xbox Game Pass for PC, which new game will you tackle first?