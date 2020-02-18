Xbox Game Pass Adding Kingdom Hearts III, Yakuza 0, and More in February’s Final Weeks

Microsoft has revealed the games they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass in the back half of February and it’s a stacked lineup. After giving subscribers Final Fantasy XV in the first half of month, more RPG goodness is on the way in the form Kingdom Hearts III. Other big titles on the way include Yakuza 0, Wasteland Remastered, and Two Point Hospital. Meanwhile, PC subscribers will also be getting Indivisible and Reigns: Games of Thrones.

Here are your late-February Xbox Game Pass for console titles:

Ninja Gaiden II (February 20) This sequel to the best-selling original Xbox game pits legendary ninja Ryu Hayabusa against hordes of malicious enemies as he sets out on a journey that will determine the fate of humanity. With an assortment of new weapons, enemies, and locations, the classic Ninja Gaiden II redefined the action game genre, providing a visceral, thrilling experience. Kingdom Hearts III (February 25) Having learned that Master Xehanort is plotting to start another Keyblade War, Sora and his friends continue their search for the seven guardians of light who can stand against the coming darkness. Join Sora as he travels across new and exciting Disney worlds that deliver a story on a grander scale than ever before. With a new battle system as well as thrilling action and spectacular team-up moves with beloved Disney characters, Kingdom Hearts III inspires and entertains unlike anything else out there. Two Point Hospital (February 25) Design stunning hospitals, decorate them as you like, cure very unusual illnesses and manage troublesome staff as you spread your budding healthcare organization across Two Point County. In this world, you’ll experience Two Point’s trademark quirky illnesses; from light-headedness to cubism – each requiring their very own special type of treatment machine. Wasteland Remastered (February 25) Play one of the definitive RPGs with overhauled graphics, sound, and expanded musical score. It’s 2087, nearly a century after an all-out nuclear war turned vast swaths of Earth into a radioactive hellscape. You’re a Desert Ranger, a band of stalwart lawmen who are the only hope left in what was once the American Southwest — and good people’s last defense against hunger, sickness, raiders, and mutants. Now something more secretive and sinister is menacing humanity, and it’s your job to investigate. Yakuza 0 (February 26) Play as Kazuma Kiryu and discover how he finds himself in a world of trouble when a simple debt collection goes wrong. Then, step into the silver-toed shoes of Goro Majima and explore his “normal” life as the proprietor of a cabaret club. Fight your way through Tokyo and Osaka by switching between three different fighting styles instantaneously and beating up all manner of goons, thugs, hoodlums, and lowlifes. When you’re not fighting, there are tons of distractions to pursue in the richly detailed, neon-lit world. Jackbox Party Pack 3 (February 27) The threequel to the party game phenomenon features the deadly quiz show Trivia Murder Party, the say-anything sequel Quiplash 2, the surprising survey game Guesspionage, the t-shirt slugfest Tee K.O., and the sneaky trickster game Fakin’ It. Boot up the game on your console and share your room code – up to eight players can use their phones or tablets as controllers and play along! Plus tons of new features just for streamers. It’s a digital box full of fun!

Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass for PC will be getting these exclusive titles:

Indivisible An action RPG platformer featuring stunning hand drawn art and animation combined with unique real-time combat mechanics. Immerse yourself in a fantastical world with dozens of playable characters, a rich storytelling experience, and gameplay that’s easy to learn but difficult to master. Reigns: Game of Thrones The swipey game mechanic comes to the brutal world of Westeros. This third game in the Reigns series brings loads more content, like double the word count, quirky new mini-games and lots of travel, done very quickly, around the kingdom. This game will surprise you with all the secrets and the twisty little stories, whether you’re a Game of Thrones expert or completely new to the series.

Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games for 10 bucks a month — you can check out a full list of available console and PC games here. If you’re a new subscriber, you can get your first month of Xbox Game Pass for only $1.

A good couple weeks for Game Pass! Kingdom Hearts III is obviously the headliner, but Wasteland, Two-Point Hospital, and Indivisible are all worth checking out. What Game Pass titles will you be tackling over the coming weeks?