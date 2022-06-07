Xbox Rumored to be Prepping Their Own Demo Program to Compete With PS Plus Premium

Sony is currently in the process of rolling out their revamped tiered version of PlayStation Plus in order to compete with Xbox Game Pass, and it seems the new service may have already prompted a response from Microsoft. One of the key features of PS Plus’ new Premium tier are time-limited game trials, and according to prolific leaker Tom Henderson, Microsoft is planning a demo service of their own.

The demo program will reportedly roll out to Xbox Game Pass subscribers sometime this year. In contrast to Sony, which is specifically focusing on offering demos of full-price games, Microsoft’s program will likely emphasize indie developers. Those who opt to participate in the program will be given tools to create demos and may even be compensated for doing so. Again, this contrasts with Sony, as reports have indicated they’re requiring devs to provide demos and there’s been no talk of compensation for doing so.

Per Henderson, the new demo service will be part of a package of Xbox-Game-Pass-related announcements that will likely drop before the Summer Game Fest Kickoff show this Thursday (June 9). These announcements may also include an expansion of Xbox Cloud Gaming to more countries, and perhaps official details on their rumored Xbox Samsung TV streaming app.

Of course, as with all rumors, take this with a grain of salt for now, but Microsoft is all-in on their subscription service, so it makes sense that they wouldn’t want Sony to be able to boast about any bullet points they don’t have. More-readily-available demos are something that’s needed to come to the console space for some time (it’s been common in the PC gaming realm for a while) so in this case, players benefit from Sony and Microsoft’s tit-for-tat.

