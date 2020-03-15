Xbox Boss: Heartening That People are Using Gaming as a Way to Stay Connected Following COVID-19 Measures

Xbox head Phil Spencer has taken to Twitter to express his thoughts about people playing videogames due to the recent COVID-19 measures.

Countries all over the world have taken drastic measures to stop the further spread of COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus - people are required to limit social contacts, stay home as much as possible and numerous public places have been closed down.

More than ever, people are using videogames as a way to spend their free time, and to stay socially connected.

On Twitter, Microsoft’s executive vice-president of Gaming has expressed to be proud of an industry that can offer an escape and fun in these times.

“It's heartening to hear from so many people using gaming as a way to stay connected during these times”, the Xbox boss wrote. “Play is a fundamental human need. Proud to be part of an industry that can offer escape and fun right now. Stay safe.”

When asked about increased demand and server load, Spencer replied that server usage is up on almost everything.

Yea, usage is up on almost everything. Thanks go out to all the Ops/IT teams at all the companies that are working hard to keep everything running smoothly with all going on around them. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 15, 2020

Are you spending more time gaming due to the taken COVID-19 measures? Hit the comments down below.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak in China back in December of last year, more than 157.000 cases have been confirmed globally. More than 5800 people have died due to COVID-19. Last week, the World Health Organization officially declared the outbreak, a global pandemic.