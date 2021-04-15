Xbox and Unity Join Japanese Indie Game Incubator Initiative

The Indie Game Incubator initiative, launched in Japan by Marvelous, Inc. (the studio behind God Eater 3, Fate/Extella Link, Daemon X Machina) this February, has officially received the support of two big industry players like Microsoft's Xbox and Unity Technologies.

The news, revealed through a press release issued on the Marvelous website, points out that Xbox is a great opportunity for Indie Game Incubator participants as it is linked directly with Xbox Game Pass, where indie developers regularly thrive. Microsoft's Phil Spencer did say he wanted to work directly with Japanese creators.

On the other hand, Unity Technologies Japan has a national game development contest open to students from elementary school all the way to college.

The Indie Game Incubator is the first such program in the land of the Rising Sun, though there is a cooperation with the already successful GameBCN program which led to the creation of Aragami, for example. Application for the first batch of projects will close on April 18th; then, five teams of creators will be chosen from the applicants and supported over a period of six months, from June to November 2021.