Spencer: I Like Our Roadmap of Working Directly with Japanese Creators to Build Great Xbox Games

Phil Spencer, Microsoft's Head of Gaming, has been featured a lot in the news this past week as we get closer to the highly anticipated July 23rd Xbox Games Showcase, due to begin at 9 AM Pacific Time.

In a recent interview with French website JeuxVideo, Spencer had the chance to discuss once again the current efforts of Xbox to establish connections and collaborations with Japanese game creators.

Our Xbox team in Japan is working very hard to build relationships. We know players around the world are clamoring for amazing games from some of the best creators on the planet. We also know many of those are Japanese developers. We want to be a platform of choice for these games. I am proud of our progress over the past four or five years. At E3, we've had a strong presence of Japanese games on stage. We know that we are not a Japanese platform company, we know that we must work to rebuild a climate of trust with Japanese designers. We believe that will happen over time, continuing to listen to what they need to reach a large audience around the world. I'm proud of what we're going to show on July 23, I like our roadmap for working directly with Japanese creators to build great Xbox games, you will hear more about that in the future. We know it's vitally important in our strategy to make sure we have compelling Japanese developers, and that they know Xbox is a platform they can be successful on.

A while ago, Phil Spencer stated Microsoft would be interested in acquiring an Asian development studio if there were the right conditions to do so. So far we haven't seen anything on that front, but that may change soon.

