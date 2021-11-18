WWE 2K22 Looks Next-Level in its Latest Trailer, MyGM and Other New Modes Detailed

The last few years have been rough for fans of wrestling games – the WWE 2K games had been on shaky legs for a while, but WWE 2K20 was such a disaster the series had to take a year off (which ended up being even longer due to COVID delays). That said, it seems like WWE 2K22 may actually be a contender when it hits the ring this coming March.

2K and developer Visual Concepts have dropped a new trailer for WWE 2K22, and the game is looking pretty darn good. We get impressively true-to-life looks at the likes of Goldberg, Edge, Roman Reigns, Bayley, and more. During a press preview, Visual Concepts also had some encouraging things to say about the game’s new in-ring mechanics, which have been totally revamped, with over 5000 new moves and re-timed strikes and grapples. Visual Concepts is promising “frictionless” accessibility with a greater degree of control and faster response times – no more canned, clunky animations. You can also expect a wide array of modes, including the much-requested return of GM mode and MyFaction, which seems to be the game’s Ultimate-Team-style option (VC vows this is the only mode where any sort of microtransactions will be at play). It all sounds rather promising, but hey, enough of my prattling on, check out the trailer below.

Here’s a full rundown of 10 new features coming to WWE 2K22:

Redesigned Gameplay Engine: The most important change in WWE 2K22is in the engine itself. Visual Concepts redesigned the gameplay and animation engine from the ground up to make every dive, kickout, and finisher feel as real as if players were sitting ringside at WrestleMania. As soon as players pick up the controller, they'll feel the difference.

New Controls: The updated and incredibly intuitive control scheme hits different this year. Configured to ensure that players have more control over every move, in every situation, WWE 2K22 is easy to pick up and play, while still allowing for high-skill expression.

Stunning Graphics: Simply put, WWE 2K22boaststhe best-ever graphics of the WWE 2Kfranchise. Scanning and animations are executed using the same industry-leading process as Visual Concepts' NBA 2Kfranchiseand the team overhauled lighting and relit the game from the ground up.

Immersive Presentation: The most dynamic entry in the series to date will take players out of the crowd and into the ring, creating an authentic WWE feeling throughout the game.

New WWE 2KShowcase: Players can take a walk down memory lane and relive a legendary WWE Superstar's most iconic matches and moments.

MyGM: Players will draft superstars, book matches, manage contracts, and prove they have what it takes to run the most successful brand in sports entertainment.

MyFaction: In a franchise-first, the all-new MyFaction puts players in control of building a legendary faction that rivals the iconic nWo. Players will collect, manage, and upgrade Superstars, with weekly events and regular updates.

MyRise: An opportunity for players to experience the journey of a WWE Superstar from the humble beginnings of a Rookie, followed by the fanfare as a Superstar, and then immortalized as a Legend. New storylines will be available for both male and female MyPlayers.

Universe Mode: Universe Mode returns, offering players more control than ever before over brands, PPVs, match results, rivalries, and much more.

Creation Suite: The Creation Suite is back and better than ever. Players can be themselves or someone/something entirely different, with all sorts of wild options and fantasy elements, then step in to the ring at any time and anywhere in the world.

WWE 2K22 is schedule to launch in March of 2022. Platforms have yet to be announced.