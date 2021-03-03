Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife VR Game Launches on April 22nd

Fast Travel Games today announced the release date of Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife, the first Virtual Reality game set in the World of Darkness universe. It's also the first videogame incarnation of Wraith: The Oblivion.

Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife will debut on Oculus platforms (both Rift and Quest) on April 22nd, priced at $29.99/€24.99/£24.99. The game will then launch on Steam VR on May 25th and later this year on PlayStation VR, too.

Apple VR Headset Will Bring a Fabric Design, a Fan, and a Hefty Price

Check out a gameplay walkthrough video and more details on the game below.