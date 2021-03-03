Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife VR Game Launches on April 22nd
Fast Travel Games today announced the release date of Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife, the first Virtual Reality game set in the World of Darkness universe. It's also the first videogame incarnation of Wraith: The Oblivion.
Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife will debut on Oculus platforms (both Rift and Quest) on April 22nd, priced at $29.99/€24.99/£24.99. The game will then launch on Steam VR on May 25th and later this year on PlayStation VR, too.
Check out a gameplay walkthrough video and more details on the game below.
In Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife, you play as Ed Miller, a photographer who dies during a
mysterious seance and becomes a Wraith. Suspended between life and death, you must
explore the Barclay Mansion, using your supernatural Wraith abilities to uncover the horrifying truth of your untimely demise.
Combining a chilling atmosphere with terrifying supernatural enemies, Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife creates a true VR horror experience. Light on jump scares, but heavy on tension and mystery, players will need to rely on their sense of self-preservation to survive the Barclay Mansion.
- Become a Wraith: Your death is a mystery that you must solve. As a Wraith, you’ll use supernatural abilities to move through walls, track the movement of other spirits, and manipulate objects at a distance to uncover the Barclay Mansion’s terrifying history and the truth of how you met your end.
- Explore the Barclay Mansion: The Barclay Mansion is an opulent residence filled with Hollywood decadence, occult research, and terrifying monsters. Avoid vengeful spirits while using Relic Items and Wraith abilities to hunt for clues.
- Beware of Spectres: Hostile Spectres, spirits of wrath and vengeance each with their own background and connection to the bigger mystery, roam the mansion’s halls. With few ways to defend yourself, you must avoid and outwit these lost souls who want nothing more than to send you to Oblivion, the end of all things.
