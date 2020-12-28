Blizzard has sent out a follow-up The Burning Crusade Classic survey to World of Warcraft Classic players.

Back in March of this year, Blizzard already asked Classic players about their opinion on a possible transition from Vanilla Classic to The Burning Crusade, suggesting that the World of Warcraft team is at least looking at launching a retail TBC realm.

Diablo IV Aims to Make Weapons Feel Different, Mythics to be Replaced with Unique Items

Fast forward nine months and Blizzard has now again sent out a survey for World of Warcraft’s first expansion from 2007. Whereas the first survey focused on a transition from Classic to TBC, the new survey asks players about the type of realms that should be made available, including a “fresh start” Classic realm where all content is reset to Day 1.

All of the survey questions related to TBC were posted on the Classic WoW Reddit. We’ve included the question and screenshots down below:

How interested are you in a "Classic" version of The Burning Crusade?

Thinking about your maim WoW Classic character, would the character you create on this new "fresh start" realm become your new main character or would you play this in addition to your main character?

Where do you think you would spend more of your time?

A new "fresh start" WoW Classic realm where all content is reset to Day 1.

The Burning Crusade Classic.

I'd play both equally.

How likely are you to play a "Classic" version of The Burning Crusade?

If World of Warcraft introduced a new WoW Classic "fresh start" realm where the game is as it was on Day 1 (e.g., all players start at Level 1, Molten Core and Onyxia are the only raids available, battlegrounds are not yet available, etc.) and content unlocks/progresses over time, how interested would you be in playing on that realm?









While this certainly doesn’t confirm that a ‘Classic’ version of The Burning Crusade is happening, it does indicate that Blizzard is exploring its options when it comes to launching classic versions of its expansions.

Personally, we would love to see ‘Classic’ realms of both The Burning Crusade and Wrath of the Lich King. Would you play The Burning Crusade Classic? Share your thoughts down below.