Menu
Company

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Locks in a November Release Date

Nathan Birch
Sep 29, 2022, 01:59 PM EDT
World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Get ready to take wing, because Blizzard has finally locked in a release date for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The expansion, which introduces dragon riding, the new Dracthyr race, and much more, will be winging our way in late November. You can check out a quick new trailer for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, below.

Related StoryUle Lopez
Overwatch 2 Early Access Impressions – Is Everything OK?

Haven’t been keeping up with World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Here are the expansion’s key features…

Discover The Dragon Isles

"The dragonflights of Azeroth have returned, called upon to defend their ancestral home, the Dragon Isles. Surging with elemental magic and the life energies of Azeroth, the Isles are awakening once more, and it's up to you to explore their primordial wonder and discover long-forgotten secrets."

New Playable Race and Class - Dracthyr Evoker

  • Draconic Heritage - Dracthyr Evokers freely switch between two customizable forms—choosing between a humanoid visage, and a fearsome draconic form to battle foes and overcome obstacles.
  • Choose Your Allegiance - Dracthyr Evokers seek to forge their own path in Azeroth, and willingly fight for the Horde or the Alliance.
  • Intro Experience - Delve into the story of the Dracthyr in a brand-new starting experience and learn how to use your new abilities before venturing forth.
  • Specializations - Dracthyr Evokers can fight from mid-range with claws and fiery breath attacks (Devastation) or draw upon the life-giving magic of renewal to bolster their allies (Preservation).
  • Empowered Abilities - Dracthyr Evokers can empower their draconic abilities through magic. Charge-up your attacks and unleash them at the right moment to maximize their effects.

Become a Dragonrider

"Master the art of Dragonriding, a new form of aerial movement. Explore the land and obtain four new Dragon Isles Drakes—unique, customizable mounts that can be truly made your own. With millions of possible combinations to choose from, no two Drakes are the same."

Related StoryNathan Birch
Overwatch 2 Newcomers Must Play 100 Games to Get Old Heroes, Phone Number Required for All

The Dragon Isles

"The Dragon Isles are the ancestral home of the dragonflights of Azeroth. When the world was broke apart in the Great Sundering, magic drained away and the land went dormant. As the Dragon Isles awaken, so too do old feuds and long-dormant threats."

New HUD Interface

"We’re revamping WoW’s HUD UI from the ground up. The new edit mode feature allows players to move, tweak, and personalize UI elements like never before, while still retaining a familiar look and feel."

New Talent System

"Gain talent points with each level-up and spend them in two distinct talent trees. Class talent trees feature utility skills for your class, while Specialization trees boost your offensive or healing powers."

Professions and Crafting

"Become a Dragon Isles artisan and fulfill crafting orders for your realm. Hunt down rare ingredients and create ever more wondrous items as you unlock specializations for your profession."

New Level Cap

"Ascend to new heights of power as you explore the Dragon Isles, earning new talents every step of the way to level 70."

New Raid

"Venture into the ancient prison of the Primal Incarnates before their malevolent power can be unleashed against the Dragon Aspects." 

New Dungeons

"Fight to reclaim Neltharus, stronghold of the black dragonflight, explore previously unknown chambers of Uldaman, defend the Life Pools of the red dragonflight, and more!"

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

World of Warcraft can be played on PC. The Dragonflight expansion arrives on November 28 and pre-orders are open now.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order