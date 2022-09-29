World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Locks in a November Release Date

Get ready to take wing, because Blizzard has finally locked in a release date for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The expansion, which introduces dragon riding, the new Dracthyr race, and much more, will be winging our way in late November. You can check out a quick new trailer for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, below.

Haven’t been keeping up with World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Here are the expansion’s key features…

Discover The Dragon Isles

"The dragonflights of Azeroth have returned, called upon to defend their ancestral home, the Dragon Isles. Surging with elemental magic and the life energies of Azeroth, the Isles are awakening once more, and it's up to you to explore their primordial wonder and discover long-forgotten secrets."

New Playable Race and Class - Dracthyr Evoker

Draconic Heritage - Dracthyr Evokers freely switch between two customizable forms—choosing between a humanoid visage, and a fearsome draconic form to battle foes and overcome obstacles.

Choose Your Allegiance - Dracthyr Evokers seek to forge their own path in Azeroth, and willingly fight for the Horde or the Alliance.

Intro Experience - Delve into the story of the Dracthyr in a brand-new starting experience and learn how to use your new abilities before venturing forth.

Specializations - Dracthyr Evokers can fight from mid-range with claws and fiery breath attacks (Devastation) or draw upon the life-giving magic of renewal to bolster their allies (Preservation).

Empowered Abilities - Dracthyr Evokers can empower their draconic abilities through magic. Charge-up your attacks and unleash them at the right moment to maximize their effects.

Become a Dragonrider

"Master the art of Dragonriding, a new form of aerial movement. Explore the land and obtain four new Dragon Isles Drakes—unique, customizable mounts that can be truly made your own. With millions of possible combinations to choose from, no two Drakes are the same."

The Dragon Isles

"The Dragon Isles are the ancestral home of the dragonflights of Azeroth. When the world was broke apart in the Great Sundering, magic drained away and the land went dormant. As the Dragon Isles awaken, so too do old feuds and long-dormant threats."

New HUD Interface

"We’re revamping WoW’s HUD UI from the ground up. The new edit mode feature allows players to move, tweak, and personalize UI elements like never before, while still retaining a familiar look and feel."

New Talent System

"Gain talent points with each level-up and spend them in two distinct talent trees. Class talent trees feature utility skills for your class, while Specialization trees boost your offensive or healing powers."

Professions and Crafting

"Become a Dragon Isles artisan and fulfill crafting orders for your realm. Hunt down rare ingredients and create ever more wondrous items as you unlock specializations for your profession."

New Level Cap

"Ascend to new heights of power as you explore the Dragon Isles, earning new talents every step of the way to level 70."

New Raid

"Venture into the ancient prison of the Primal Incarnates before their malevolent power can be unleashed against the Dragon Aspects."

New Dungeons

"Fight to reclaim Neltharus, stronghold of the black dragonflight, explore previously unknown chambers of Uldaman, defend the Life Pools of the red dragonflight, and more!"

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

World of Warcraft can be played on PC. The Dragonflight expansion arrives on November 28 and pre-orders are open now.