The World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic pre-patch is now live on the US realms.

After several hours of extended maintenance, the pre-patch for Burning Crusade’s classic server option is now live for those in the US. The patch adds the new Blood Elf and Draenei races to World of Warcraft Classic alongside new talents, mount changes, revamped honor system, and more.

The Burning Legion destroyed your people and home. Avenge your fallen when you create a blood elf or draenei character in World of Warcraft Classic. Then, re-enter the Dark Portal and step into Burning Crusade Classic.

The pre-patch was supposed to go live but Blizzard extended maintenance due to unforeseen issues. While the patch is now available for those in the US, European players will have to wait a bit longer until the update goes live.

World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic launches worldwide on June 1st. Classic players will have to option to clone their World of Warcraft Classic characters for use in the expansion. The price for the service was recently lowered from $35 to $15 USD. Blizzard is also offering a paid level boost which allows players to instantly level up their character to level 58 to be able to enter Outland right away.

Burning Crusade Classic was officially announced during BlizzConline earlier this year.