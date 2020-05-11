Word and PowerPoint for iPad Now Support Multiple Windows

Microsoft has released updates for Word and PowerPoint for iPad with support for multiple windows. This lets users open multiple instances of Word and PowerPoint, and even use them in Split View with other apps.

Apple had introduced the capability for apps to create multiple windows with iPadOS 13. All built-in apps in iPadOS allow users to create multiple instances, while third-party apps are still rolling out support for this useful feature.

Office apps for iPad have supported Split View for some time as the feature was first introduced with iOS 12. However, Microsoft took some time to introduce multiple windows support for Office apps.

To create multiple windows for an app, open it and then drag its icon from the dock, or Spotlight search, to either side of the screen, to create a Split View with two windows of the same app. Alternatively, you can open an app and then tap its icon again in the dock to show all windows. You will see a small '+' button in the top right corner, which will allow you to create more instances of the same app. You can use this view to close other windows of the app too.

The same steps can be used to create multiple windows of an app with other apps. For example, you can open a Word document in Split View with Safari, and in another space, open a Word document with a PowerPoint document.

For now, Word and PowerPoint have been updated with multiple windows support. Excel only supports Split View but does not support multiple windows yet. Outlook for iPad also supports multiple windows, which means that you can put your email list and calendar view in Split View together.

Microsoft is also working on trackpad and cursor support for Office apps for iPad and intends to release them by fall. Users on the Insider builds will likely get access to these features earlier than others.

To use multiple windows, make sure that you have the latest app updates installed on your iPad.