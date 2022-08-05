Menu
Company

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Leak Paints an Interesting Picture of Team Ninja’s Next Game

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 5, 2022
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The announcement of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty at Microsoft's not-E3 conference was certainly surprising, given that Team Ninja had just released Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin with Square Enix. That said, the developer's output in the past few years has been quite impressive in both quantity and quality.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is said to be inspired by the studio's successful Nioh franchise, though it will be set in the beloved Romance of the Three Kingdoms Chinese medieval setting. Earlier today, a new leak thoroughly explained the game's combat system.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin 1.12 Update Introduces NVIDIA DLSS Support, Bug Fixes

Melee combat is based on the five traditional Chinese elements (wood, water, fire, metal, and earth), which correspond to different combat styles. For example, the fire style will make you more aggressive, the water style focuses on counterattacks, and the earth style focuses on defense. Switching styles at a specific point will raise your morale (like Ki flux in Nioh).

Defense is the core mechanic, you can cancel other moves with defense for attack/defense transition; it's a very smooth move and has a Chinese Kung Fu movie feel. Different weapons have different counter moves, some of which can kill normal enemies in one hit, and the execution moves are very brutal.

The morale system is another core system of Wo Long. The more enemies you kill and the more successful reflection/counterattack you have, the more the morale bar will rise. Higher morale will fear the enemies on the field and they will cower, making it more favourable for you to attack, but elite enemies and bosses require higher morale. If you get hit hard and your morale drops, a lower morale bar makes enemies more aggressive but strengthens your defense.

You can go to an easy battle to raise your morale before going into a difficult situation, making the game a little easier. Although Wo Long does not have a difficulty option, morale is like a dynamic difficulty. Morale can also be used to unleash some ultimate skills (like Ninja Gaiden).

You can jump to dodge some attacks and then step on the heads of enemies and attack them in the air to hit them hard. You can step on the first enemy's head while running to jump higher and deliver a stronger attack to the enemies behind. Jumping allows you to directly attack the archers on the wall instead of using your bow (which has its own skill tree now). There are also different landing attacks.

The leak also discussed the setting. Players will be fighting many famous characters (such as Lu Bu) in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty as well as yokai bosses. Human bosses drop unique armor and weapons equipped with specific skills or effects, while demon bosses drop spells (which are cast using talismans and pills).

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to Feature Character Creation; Gameplay Trial Coming in the Near Future

Do take all this info with a grain of salt as the source is far from foolproof. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is scheduled to launch in early 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. The game will be playable on Game Pass from day one.

Products mentioned in this post

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
USD 44
Xbox Series S

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order