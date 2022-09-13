Menu
Company

With the Ethereum Merge Event Just a Few Hours Away, the Probability of a “Sell the News” Type of Move Is Decreasing

Rohail Saleem
Sep 13, 2022
Ethereum

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy.

Ethereum (ETH) has officially captured the wider financial world as it prepares to undergo one of its most significant upgrades ever. Such is the magnitude of interest around the upcoming merge event that Google is now displaying a countdown to the seminal event.

Related StoryRohail Saleem
No, Post-Merge Ethereum Will Not Be an Alternative to the U.S. Treasury Bonds, and That Is a Good Thing

As a refresher, the upcoming merge event will formalize Ethereum’s transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) transaction authentication mechanism, where miners expend computational power to win the right to authenticate incoming transactions, to one based on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) framework, where validators lock up a specific amount of Ethereum in dedicated nodes in order to compete with each other to authenticate transactions and introduce new blocks into the chain. The transition will reduce Ethereum’s energy footprint by around 99 percent.

Moreover, the merge might also pave the way for the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency to become deflationary, at least for a while. Vitalik Buterin had claimed back in July that the annual issuance of ETH would be equal to 166 times the square root of the number of staked coins after the merge. As of this moment, 13.642 million Ethereum coins have been staked on the Beacon Chain. By applying Buterin’s calculations, the annual issuance of Ethereum based on the current staked level equates to 613,137.31 ETH or 1,679.82 ETH per day. Now, over the past 7 days, 9,881 ETH were burnt, equating to a daily burn rate of 1,411.57 ETH. This means that based on the current dynamics, Ethereum will add just 268.25 ETH tokens to its net supply every day, and might even become deflationary in the days ahead should its burn rate – determined via Ethereum’s base fee – increases as network activity picks up.

This brings us to the crux of the matter. As Ethereum’s merge event approaches, some investors have been betting on a “sell the news” type of move in the immediate aftermath. This is understandable given Ethereum’s substantial outperformance relative to Bitcoin in recent weeks. In anticipation of such a move, these investors have been withdrawing capital from Ethereum and deploying it toward Bitcoin, resulting in marked weakness in Ethereum/Bitcoin cross price in recent days, as illustrated in the chart below:

Paradoxically, the lower Ethereum’s price goes relative to Bitcoin in the pre-merge phase, the higher would be the probability of evading a disorderly liquidation in the post-merge phase. This means that in pre-empting a “sell the news” type of move, such investors are hurting the probability of their bearish bets actually materializing.

Related StoryRohail Saleem
Move Over El Salvador: Iran Is Quickly Emerging as a Major Bitcoin Proponent, Which Poses Sizable Ramifications for the Entire Crypto Sphere

Meanwhile, the sentiment around Ethereum seems to have improved just ahead of the upcoming merge event. As an illustration, Santiment’s NVT model, which measures the ratio between unique ETH coins being moved and Ethereum’s market capitalization, is currently in its best state in around 16 months:

Do you think Ethereum will be able to evade price weakness in the immediate aftermath of the merge event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order