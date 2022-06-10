Witchfire Launches in Early Access Later This Year via Epic Games Store

Polish independent game studio The Astronauts announced during the Summer Game Fest that its roguelite first-person shooter Witchfire will debut as an early access title later this year on PC via the Epic Games Store. This will be the second game released by The Astronauts, following The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.

The Astronauts Creative Director and Co-Founder Adrian Chmielarz said:

Witchfire is a dream project for us. After The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, we’re back to familiar shooter territory, but with the benefit of 2022 graphics and design. Now we’re able to bring our dark fantasies to life with spine-tingling realism!

Witchfire was originally announced at The Game Awards 2017, so it's been a long time coming. That said, The Astronauts is a very small team of just nine developers. Check out the new trailer below.