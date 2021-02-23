Microsoft has released Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.3030.0 for Insiders who are in the Beta Channel. This Experience Pack will not be available if you have moved on to testing the upcoming Windows 10 21H1. But, if you are still running version 20H2 (Build 19042.662 or higher) and signed up with the Beta Channel, you would be getting this update.

Microsoft's Windows development team added that those running builds from Windows 10 21H1 would get Windows Feature Experience Pack updates very soon. Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.3030.0 only brings the following improvement:

We are improving the reliability of the handwriting input panel.

You can check for this update through Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > check for updates. You will need to reboot afterward and check through Settings > System > About to confirm the WFEP version.

Windows Feature Experience Pack updates are currently only being delivered to Insiders and follow the same process as regular builds and cumulative updates. Through these Packs, Microsoft intends to eventually deliver new feature improvements outside of the two annual Windows 10 feature updates. "Right now, we are starting out with a really scoped set of features and improvements," the company says. "Over time, we hope to expand the scope and the frequency of releases in the future."

For more details, head over to the official blog post.