Menu
Company

Windows 11 Build 22621.457 Is Now Out with a Number of Fixes (Release Preview Only Right Now)

Rafia Shaikh
Aug 23, 2022
Windows 11 version 22h2

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Build 22621.457 (KB5016695) to the Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel who are currently running Windows 11, version 22H2 on their devices. This is a monthly, non-security build that focuses entirely on improvements and bug fixes. These fixes are then delivered to the public through the next month's Patch Tuesday updates.

Today's Windows 11 KB5016695 brings the following fixes

  • New! We enhanced Microsoft Defender for Endpoint’s ability to identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks.
  • New! We compressed a file regardless of its size if you have configured Server Message Block (SMB) Compression.
  • New! We improved storage replication that occurs over low bandwidth or congested wide area networks (WAN).
  • New! You can now view the usage history for the following resources from the Settings page:
  • Camera
  • Microphone
  • Phone Calls
  • Messaging
  • Contacts
  • Screenshots and apps
  • Music library

To use this feature, navigate to Settings >Privacy & Security

  • We fixed an issue that causes Windows to display tablet mode features for some devices that do not have touchscreens.
  • We fixed an issue that causes some application windows to have blank sections in the Task View preview.
  • We fixed an issue that occurs for some of you when you copy files from network drives. The error code is 0x80070026.
  • We fixed an issue that might cause the Local Security Authority Server Service (LSASS) to leak tokens. This issue affects devices that have installed Windows updates dated June 14, 2022 or later. This issue occurs when the device performs a specific form of service for user (S4U) in a non-Trusted Computing Base (TCB) Windows service that runs as Network Service.
  • We fixed an issue that, in certain cases, causes sihost.exe to use a high amount of the CPU.
  • We fixed an issue that causes Microsoft Edge to stop responding when you use IE mode. This issue also prevents you from interacting with a dialog. 40242609
  • We fixed an issue that causes the App-V client service to leak memory when you delete App-V registry nodes.
  • We fixed an issue that prevents you from opening a URL if the URL’s length is more than 2084 characters. This update supports a URL of up to 8192 characters.
  • We fixed an issue that prevents codecs from being updated from the Microsoft Store.
  • We fixed an issue that causes ServerAssignedConfigurations to be null in a few full configuration scenarios.
  • We fixed an issue that sometimes prematurely interrupts the resizing operations of a Snap Assist area.
  • We fixed an issue that might cause the deployment of the Windows Hello for Business certificate to fail in certain circumstances after you reset a device.
  • We fixed an issue that prevents you from reinstalling Universal Printers after you remove them.
  • We fixed an issue that prevents non-Windows devices from authenticating when they connect to a Windows-based remote desktop and use a smart card as the authentication method.
  • We fixed an issue that causes the Settings app to stop working on server domain controllers (DCs) when accessing the Privacy > Activity history page.
  • We fixed an issue that affects a lookup for a nonexistent security ID (SID) from the local domain using read-only domain controller (RODC). The lookup unexpectedly returns the STATUS_TRUSTED_DOMAIN_FAILURE error instead of STATUS_NONE_MAPPED or STATUS_SOME_MAPPED.
  • We fixed an issue that prevents the Storage Migration Service (SMS) from completing the inventory on servers that have many shares. Error event 2509 appears in Microsoft-Windows-StorageMigrationService/Admin channel (ErrorId=-2146233088/ErrorMessage=”Invalid table id”).
  • We fixed an issue that affects the Sync across your devices option under Settings > System > Clipboard. The option will not remain enabled.

For more details, head over to the official blog post.

Related StoryAbdullah Saad
Office 2021 Vs Microsoft 365, Which One To Get? Buy Office 2021 License For $13.32 At Godeal24!

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order