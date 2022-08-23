Windows 11 Build 22621.457 Is Now Out with a Number of Fixes (Release Preview Only Right Now)

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Build 22621.457 (KB5016695) to the Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel who are currently running Windows 11, version 22H2 on their devices. This is a monthly, non-security build that focuses entirely on improvements and bug fixes. These fixes are then delivered to the public through the next month's Patch Tuesday updates.

Today's Windows 11 KB5016695 brings the following fixes

New! We enhanced Microsoft Defender for Endpoint’s ability to identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks.

We enhanced Microsoft Defender for Endpoint’s ability to identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks. New! We compressed a file regardless of its size if you have configured Server Message Block (SMB) Compression.

We compressed a file regardless of its size if you have configured Server Message Block (SMB) Compression. New! We improved storage replication that occurs over low bandwidth or congested wide area networks (WAN).

We improved storage replication that occurs over low bandwidth or congested wide area networks (WAN). New! You can now view the usage history for the following resources from the Settings page:

Camera

Microphone

Phone Calls

Messaging

Contacts

Screenshots and apps

Music library To use this feature, navigate to Settings >Privacy & Security We fixed an issue that causes Windows to display tablet mode features for some devices that do not have touchscreens.

We fixed an issue that causes some application windows to have blank sections in the Task View preview.

We fixed an issue that occurs for some of you when you copy files from network drives. The error code is 0x80070026.

We fixed an issue that might cause the Local Security Authority Server Service (LSASS) to leak tokens. This issue affects devices that have installed Windows updates dated June 14, 2022 or later. This issue occurs when the device performs a specific form of service for user (S4U) in a non-Trusted Computing Base (TCB) Windows service that runs as Network Service.

We fixed an issue that, in certain cases, causes sihost . exe to use a high amount of the CPU.

. to use a high amount of the CPU. We fixed an issue that causes Microsoft Edge to stop responding when you use IE mode. This issue also prevents you from interacting with a dialog. 40242609

We fixed an issue that causes the App-V client service to leak memory when you delete App-V registry nodes.

We fixed an issue that prevents you from opening a URL if the URL’s length is more than 2084 characters. This update supports a URL of up to 8192 characters.

We fixed an issue that prevents codecs from being updated from the Microsoft Store.

We fixed an issue that causes ServerAssignedConfigurations to be null in a few full configuration scenarios.

to be null in a few full configuration scenarios. We fixed an issue that sometimes prematurely interrupts the resizing operations of a Snap Assist area.

We fixed an issue that might cause the deployment of the Windows Hello for Business certificate to fail in certain circumstances after you reset a device.

We fixed an issue that prevents you from reinstalling Universal Printers after you remov e them .

We fixed an issue that prevents non-Windows devices from authenticating when they connect to a Windows-based remote desktop and use a smart card as the authentication method.

We fixed an issue that causes the Settings app to stop working on server domain controllers (DCs) when accessing the Privacy > Activity history page .

> page We fixed an issue that affects a lookup for a nonexistent security ID (SID) from the local domain using read-only domain controller (RODC). The lookup unexpectedly returns the STATUS_TRUSTED_DOMAIN_FAILURE error instead of STATUS_NONE_MAPPED or STATUS_SOME_MAPPED.

We fixed an issue that prevents the Storage Migration Service (SMS) from completing the inventory on servers that have many shares. Error event 2509 appears in Microsoft-Windows-StorageMigrationService/Admin channel (ErrorId=-2146233088/ErrorMessage=”Invalid table id”).

We fixed an issue that affects the Sync across your devices option under Settings > System > Clipboard . The option will not remain enabled.

For more details, head over to the official blog post.