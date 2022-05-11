Microsoft Closer to Releasing a New Windows 11 Feature Update? Separate Builds Drop for Beta and Dev Channels

Today, the Windows maker has released two different builds for Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta Channels. While the Dev Channel receives builds that include features and experiences that may never get released to the public, Beta Channel gets features that are closer to being released to the public.

Dev Channel is getting Build 25115, and Beta Channel receives Preview Build 22621. Head over to this piece for details on Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25115. As for Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621 for the Beta Channel, it brings a number of fixes, and ISO files for this build are also available for a clean installation.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621: Fixes and improvements

[General] Updated the underlying speech platform to improve voice activity detection for voice access, live captions, and voice typing, as well as address some issues with how punctuation is recognized. [File Explorer] Fixed an issue leading to Insiders seeing error 0x800703E6 when copying files from Google Drive.

Fixed an issue where if you had ever opened the context menu, doing CTRL + ALT + DEL and cancelling would lead to explorer.exe crashing. [Taskbar] Fixed an issue related to loading the system tray icons in Settings > Personalization > Taskbar which could cause Settings to crash when opening that page recently. This issue may have also led to some explorer.exe crashes for impacted Insiders. [Windows Security] Fixed an issue which could result in Smart App Control unexpectedly blocking correctly signed applications.

Windows 11 Build 22621: Known issues

[Live captions] Certain apps in full screen (e.g., video players) prevent live captions from being visible.

Certain apps positioned near the top of the screen and closed before live captions is run will re-launch behind the live captions window positioned at top. Use the system menu (ALT + Spacebar) while the app has focus to move the app’s window further down.

For more details, head over to this blog post by the Windows development team.