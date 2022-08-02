Windows 11 Insider Builds 22621.450 & 22622.450 (KB5015890) Out for the Beta Channel

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Builds 22621.450 and 22622.450 to Insiders signed up with the Beta Channel of the Windows Insider Program. Beta Channel Insiders have started receiving experiences that are almost ready for the public release. "However, this does not mean every feature we try out in the Beta Channel will ship," the Windows development team warns in case you get your hopes up around some particular feature.

As with the last few releases, one build (22622.450, in today's case) brings the new features and the other build (22621.450) has these features turned off by default. If you do want to get the new features but have received the build with features turned off, you can simply check for updates and choose to install the feature-full build instead.

What's being fixed with Windows 11 KB5015890

New! We enhanced Microsoft Defender for Endpoint’s ability to identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks.

New! We compressed a file regardless of its size if you have configured Server Message Block (SMB) Compression.

New! We improved storage replication that occurs over low bandwidth or congested wide area networks (WAN).

We fixed an issue that causes Windows to display tablet mode features for some devices that do not have touchscreens.

We fixed an issue that causes some application windows to have blank sections in the Task View preview.

We fixed an issue that occurs for some of you when you copy files from network drives. The error code is 0x80070026.

We fixed a token leak issue in the LsapGetClientInfoEx

We fixed an issue that, in certain cases, causes sihost.exe to use a high amount of the CPU.

We fixed an issue that causes Microsoft Edge to stop responding when you use IE mode. This issue also prevents you from interacting with a dialog.

Known issues with Windows 11 Builds 22621.450 and 22622.450

[General] There is an issue in the recent Beta Channel updates that is causing the Photos app to crash, and a fix will be rolling out soon via a Photos app update via the Store.

We’re investigating reports that SQL Server Management Studio is failing to launch for some Insiders.

[NEW]We’re looking into reports that audio stopped working for some Insiders after upgrading to Build 22622.440. [File Explorer] The left-half of the File Explorer title bar may not be draggable via mouse or touch.

The up arrow is misaligned in File Explorer tabs. This will be fixed in a future update.

