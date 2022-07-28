New Builds Are Out for Windows 11 Dev and Beta Channels

Microsoft has released new builds for Windows Insiders in both the Dev and Beta channels. Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25169 is available for the Dev Channel, and builds 22621.440 and Build 22622.440 (KB5015890) are out for the Beta Channel.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25169 for the Dev Channel

Multi-App Kiosk Mode Multi-app kiosk mode is a lockdown feature for Windows 11 that allows an IT administrator to select a set of allowable apps to run on the device, while all other functionalities are blocked. This enables you to create multiple different apps and access configurations for different user types, all on a single device. Some lockdown customizations include: Limiting access to Settings, except selected pages (e.g., Wi-Fi and screen brightness)

Lock down the Start menu to show only allowed apps.

Block toasts and pop-ups that lead to unwanted UI. Multi-app kiosk mode is ideal for scenarios in which multiple people need to use the same device. This can include frontline workers and retail scenarios, education and test taking. Currently, multi-app kiosk mode can be enabled using PowerShell and WMI Bridge, with support for Intune/MDM and provisioning package configuration coming soon. To configure using WMI, follow these instructions. Using the Windows 10 sample XML will enable the feature, but will result in an empty Start menu. To populate the Start menu with your apps, follow these instructions to generate the list of pinned apps, then add it to your XML file after closing the StartLayout section, like the below: <win11:StartPins><![CDATA[ <em>Your JSON here </em>]]></win11:StartPins>

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25169: Changes and Improvements

[General] The changes noted here in this previous blog post on changes to how IT admins enroll devices in the Windows diagnostic data processor configuration option are now included in this build (Build 25169 and higher). A reminder that if the documented changes are not acceptable, it is recommended to pause flighting. [Windows Spotlight] You can now enable Windows Spotlight on the desktop via a brand-new Windows Spotlight theme now included in the latest builds in the Dev Channel under Settings > Personalization and Settings > Personalization > Themes. Additionally, you can make your own custom themes with Windows Spotlight’s rotating images as well. The brand-new Windows Spotlight theme. [Input] We have updated the U.S. English (EN-US) handwriting model to be faster and more accurate. Use the updated Handwriting Panel for ink-to-text and let us know what you think. [Settings] Settings now supports managing apps which were earlier only supported from Control Panel. This includes uninstallation of apps which have inter-dependencies (e.g., Steam and gaming apps running on Steam), repair and modifying of Win32 apps. [Windows Security] The Windows Security app version is now displayed in Windows Security settings under About.

Windows 11 Build 25169: Fixes

[File Explorer] Fixed an issue leading to the Azure Information Protection context menu entry unexpectedly showing with the name Microsoft.Azip.RightClick after an upgrade. [Taskbar] Fixed an explorer.exe crash that was preventing taskbar from loading when launching Microsoft Teams meetings sometimes.

Fixed a couple explorer.exe crashes some Insiders were experiencing related to taskbar overflow. [Start] Fixed an issue that was removing the “More” button in Start’s Recommended section. [Settings] Fixed an issue where after using the reveal password button in the Wi-Fi section of Quick Settings, the text field might unexpectedly lose focus. [Input] We made a small tweak to improve the key repeat rate for the traditional touch keyboard layout, as well as the default touch keyboard layout, so it feels more responsive. Now it has the rate of 20 keys per second (for example, when holding down the delete key). [Other] Fixed an issue believed to be the root cause of some Insiders experiencing bug checks when opening and copying files from network locations recently.

Fixed an issue which could cause desynced audio when recording game play with the Xbox Game Bar.

Fixed an issue leading to error code 0x80004005 when using the network troubleshooter.

Made some adjustments to fix an issue where the scrollbar in certain places (like File Explorer) was unexpectedly wide when using high DPI scaling.

Fixed an issue believed to be the root cause of Windows Security saying standard hardware security wasn’t supported on devices where it was actually supported, as well as showing a warning in the taskbar but not showing any issues when Windows Security was launched. Please note, due to timing of the payload, these issues may come back after the next Windows Security update. It will go away again after a future Windows Security update.

Build 25169: Known issues

[General] We’re investigating reports that SQL Server Management Studio is failing to launch for some Insiders.

Some games that use Easy Anti-Cheat may crash or cause your PC to bugcheck. [File Explorer] The up arrow is misaligned in File Explorer tabs. This will be fixed in a future update.

We’re working on a fix to address reports that launching File Explorer in certain ways when using dark mode (for example, from the command line) is showing the body of File Explorer unexpectedly in light mode. [Widgets] Notification badge number may appear misaligned on the taskbar.

In some cases, the notification banner for some badging will not appear in the widgets board.

We’re working on the fix for an issue causing Widgets preferences (temperature units and pinned widgets) to unexpectedly get reset to default.

Windows 11 Beta Channel Builds

Beta Channel is getting two builds, one with new features rolling out (Build 22622.440) and another with new features turned off by default (Build 22621.440). Here is everything that is new with today's Build 22622.440 for Beta Channel.

Taskbar Overflow We’re reintroducing taskbar overflow, with a newly designed experience for Windows 11. This taskbar experience has been thoughtfully crafted to offer you a more productive switching and launching experience when space is constrained. Your taskbar will automatically transition into this new overflow state when it has hit its maximum capacity. In this state, taskbar will offer an entry point to an overflow menu that allows you to view all your overflowed apps in one space. Taskbar will offer an entry point to an overflow menu that allows you to view all your overflowed apps in one space. The overflow menu will contain many of the current taskbar behaviors users are familiar with, such as supporting pinned apps, jump list, and extended UI. After invoking overflow, the menu will quietly dismiss once you click outside of it or navigate to an application.

What’s new in BOTH Builds 22621.440 and 22622.440

Dynamic Widgets content on the taskbar We’re trying out some changes to bring more dynamic Widgets content to your taskbar. In addition to seeing live content from the weather widget, you’ll also start to see live updates from the sports and finance widgets, along with breaking news alerts. Finance content from Widgets shown on the taskbar. This should make it easier for you to know when something important happens related to these widgets and keep you informed of breaking news. The content is meant to be quick and glanceable with the ability to see more inside the widgets board if you click on it. However, if you don’t interact with the content update the taskbar will return to showing you the weather.

Changes and Improvements in Build 22622.440

[General] We are beginning to roll out the updated “Open with” dialog box again to align with Windows 11 design principles. The updated dialog box honors light and dark theme. We have also simplified the experience by making it possible to update your default app with just one click. Since reverting this change back in March, we’ve made performance improvements based on Insider feedback. The “Open with” dialog before and after with the updated design. [Input] We have updated the U.S. English (EN-US) handwriting model to be faster and more accurate. Use the updated Handwriting Panel for ink-to-text and let us know what you think. [Settings] Settings now supports managing apps which were earlier only supported from Control Panel. This includes uninstallation of apps which have inter-dependencies (e.g., Steam and gaming apps running on Steam), repair and modifying of Win32 apps.

Fixes in Build 22622.440

[General] Fixed an issue leading to some Insiders experiencing explorer.exe crashes when docking and undocking monitors in Build 22622.436. [File Explorer] Did some work to fix a memory leak when using tabs with File Explorer.

Fixed an issue where Narrator wasn’t reading out the titles of tabs as focus moved through them.

Fixed an issue where the preview thumbnail for File Explorer in the taskbar, ALT + Tab, and Task View might show the title of an adjacent tab and not the currently selected one.

The add new tab button shouldn’t overlap with the minimize button in the title bar when using text scaling with a lot of tabs open anymore. [Suggested Actions] Fixed an issue which was leading to certain apps freezing after a copy action if Suggested Actions was enabled.

Fixed a high hitting crash impacting Suggested Actions reliability.

For the known issues impacting these builds, head over to the official blog post.