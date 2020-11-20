Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel received a new Preview Build on Wednesday that brought quite a long list of fixes. This Channel is currently testing features for the 2021 Windows 10 feature updates. Builds currently being tested by the Dev Channel Insiders aren't tied to a specific version, but are likely to be associated with version 21H1.

Today, Microsoft has released Windows 10 Cumulative Update Build 20262.1010 (KB4594431). This release isn't bringing anything new as the Windows team writes it "is designed to test our servicing pipeline."

Windows 10 version 21H1 Build 20262 brought the following fixes:

We fixed an issue resulting in certain apps launching unexpectedly transparent in recent builds, with no content visible.

We fixed an issue where old SleepStudy etls were unexpectedly not being cleaned up.

We fixed an issue resulting in no response the first time a pen was clicked after being paired due to an underlying crash.

We fixed an issue resulting in touchpad scrolling no longer working on the tab in focus after closing a browser tab using CTRL+W while scrolling on a touchpad.

We fixed an issue where the some of the notifications related to block at first sight weren’t being localized.

We fixed an issue where when using Narrator in scan mode, it wasn’t possible to activate the “Sign in with pin or smart card” buttons in the authentication dialog using space or the enter key.

We fixed a recent issue where when both Wi-Fi and cellular were connected, if Wi-Fi disconnected the network flyout would say cellular was still connected, but apps wouldn’t actually be able to use the internet.

We fixed a high hitting DWM crash impacting some Insiders in the last few flights.

We fixed an issue that could result in Settings crashing when navigating to Storage Sense.

We fixed an issue resulting in app registration issues for some of the in-box apps with the previous flight after upgrading.

There are also several known issues still to be addressed. Head over to the official blog post for more details.