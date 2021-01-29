Microsoft and Intel have re-issued some of the microcode updates for Windows 10 versions 2004 and 20H2 and Windows Server versions 2004 and 20H2 that were released in November 2020. KB4589212 was released to address a class of Intel side-channel vulnerabilities known as Platypus.

The release notes of KB4589212 now include the following Intel chips:

10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor Family

Comet Lake S (6+2)

Comet Lake S (10+2)

Comet Lake U62

Comet Lake U6+2

Ice Lake Y42/U42 ES2 SUP

Lakefield

After you have installed the update, you will need to restart your PC for the patches to apply. For the complete list of Intel processors that these updates are out for, check out Microsoft's support document. Some of these include:

10th Generation Intel Core Processor Family

Intel Core Processor i7-8510Y, i7-8500Y, Intel Core Processor i5-8310Y, i5-8210Y, i5-8200Y, Intel Core Processor m3-8100Y

8th Generation Intel Core Processor Family (Mobile)

Amber Lake-Y/22, 8th Generation Intel Core Processor Family (Mobile)

Apollo Lake, Intel Pentium Processor J4205, N4200 | Intel Celeron Processor J3355, J3455, N3350, N3450 | Intel Atom Processor x5-A3930, x5-A3940, x7-A3950, x7-A3960 |Intel Atom Processor x5-E3930, x5-E3940, x7-E3950

Intel Xeon Processor D-1513N, D-1523N, D-1533N, D-1543N, D1553N

Intel Core Processor i7-5700EQ, i7-5700HQ, i7-5750HQ, i7-5850EQ, i7-5850HQ, i7-5950HQ

The Windows maker has also released Windows 10 update for version 1607 (KB4589210) and Windows Server 2016, version 1803 (KB4589206), version 1809 (KB4589208), and Windows Server 2019, versions 1903 / 1909 (KB4589211), and Windows Server versions 1903 and 1909.