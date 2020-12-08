Windows 10 Update Build 19042.685 and 19041.685 (KB4592438) Is Available for v20H2 and v2004

Windows 10 October 2020 Update, version 20H2, Build 19042.685 (KB4592438) and May 2020 Update, version 2004, Build 19041.685 is now available for all the users, including Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels who are currently running version 20H2.

Windows 10 Update KB4592438 (Builds 19041.685 and 19042.685)

Today’s cumulative update brings the following quality improvements and security fixes:

We fixed a security vulnerability by preventing applications that run as a SYSTEM account from printing to “FILE:” ports. To address this issue in the future, make sure your applications or services run as a specific user or service account.

Security updates to Microsoft Edge Legacy, the Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Media, Windows Fundamentals, and Windows Virtualization.

Microsoft has also announced a new way for businesses to deploy SSUs via WSUS.

In the past, organizations using WSUS have been able to validate the upcoming Windows 10 Feature Updates using the Windows Insider Pre-release category. Today, they can also test out new technology that we are releasing to make the deployment of cumulative and security updates (LCUs) and servicing stack updates (SSUs) easier by enabling admins to deploy them together via a single package and have the client orchestrate their installations.

The update is available via Windows Update, WSUS, and the Microsoft Update Catalog. For more details, head over to the official blog post.