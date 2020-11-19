This month's Preview builds are out for several versions of Windows 10, bringing a long list of fixes. These preview builds are available through Windows Update but are optional, non-security updates, which means you can wait for next month to get these with the Patch Tuesday cumulative updates.

Here is the changelog of KB4586819 (Builds 18362.1237 and 18363.1237) Preview available for Windows 10 v1903 and v1909

Updates Internet Explorer’s About dialog to use the standard modern dialog.

Addresses an issue that causes the Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser to open in the background when a device is in tablet mode.

Addresses an issue that causes Narrator to stop responding after you unlock a device if Narrator was in use before you locked the device.

Addresses an issue that displays a black screen to Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) users when they attempt to sign in.

Addresses an issue with using Microsoft Changjie that causes apps to stop working because of a stack overflow.

Addresses an issue with USB 3.0 hubs. A device connected to the hub might stop working when you set the device to hibernate or restart the device.

Addresses an issue that might cause Windows to inadvertently modify settings for certain IP cameras that are on the same network as the Windows device.

Addresses an issue that might cause games that use spatial audio to stop working.

Addresses an issue with leaking Graphics Device Interface (GDI) Font Handles that result in unexpected behaviors in certain applications.

Addresses an issue with missing enforced groups in the Start menu layout, which occurs when using mobile device management (MDM) to set the tile groups.

Addresses an issue that fails to set the desktop wallpaper as configured by a Group Policy object (GPO) when you specify the local background as a solid color.

Addresses an issue with excessive network traffic that occurs when you use the Open File dialog box in File Explorer and browse to a shared folder that has the Previous Version feature available.

Addresses an issue with the Search bar in Shell namespace extension products, which causes File Explorer to stop working unexpectedly.

Addresses an issue that prevents you from signing in on certain servers. This occurs when you enable a Group Policy that forces the start of a computer session to be interactive.

Addresses an issue that prevents the Sign in options page from opening using the ms-settings:signinoptions-launchfaceenrollment URI.

URI. Addresses an issue that generates a 0x57 error when the wecutil ss /c: command is used to update an Event Forwarding subscription.

command is used to update an Event Forwarding subscription. Addresses an issue that might prevent user settings from syncing across devices.

Addresses an issue that causes the “I forgot my Pin" functionality on the lock screen to fail. This failure occurs if the user has signed in using a username and password and the DontDisplayLastUserName or HideFastUserSwitching policy settings are enabled.

Addresses an issue that causes applications to fail when they call the LookupAccountSid() API. This occurs after migrating accounts to a new domain whose name is shorter than the name of the previous domain.

API. This occurs after migrating accounts to a new domain whose name is shorter than the name of the previous domain. Addresses an issue in which loading a Code Integrity Policy causes PowerShell to leak a large amount of memory.

Addresses an issue that causes a system to stop working during startup. This occurs when the CrashOnAuditFail policy is set to 1 and command-line argument auditing is turned on.

Addresses an issue that causes the Microsoft Management Console (MMC) Group Policy application to stop working when you are editing the Group Policy Security settings. The error message is, “MMC cannot initialize the snap-in.”

Addresses an issue that fails to free a system’s non-paged pool and requires a restart of the system. This occurs when running 32-bit applications with the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) mode enabled.

Addresses an issue that prevents access to Azure Active Directory (AD) using the Google Chrome browser because of a Conditional Access policy error.

Improves the visual quality of Windows Mixed Reality headsets that run in lower resolution mode.

Extends Microsoft Defender for Endpoint support to new regions.

Addresses an issue in the Microsoft Remote Procedure Call (RPC) runtime that causes the Distributed File System Replication (DFSR) service to stop responding. This issue generates log events for DFS Replication (5014), RPC (1726), and no reconnection (5004) for a default timeout of 24 hours with no replication.

Addresses an issue that causes a wireless receiver to disconnect during a wireless projection session.

Addresses an issue that prevents the PDF24 app, version 9.1.1, from opening .txt files.

Addresses an issue that might cause a non-paged pool memory leak in some scenarios.

Addresses an issue that might cause a memory leak in bindflt.sys when copying files in a container scenario.

when copying files in a container scenario. Addresses an issue with Active Directory Certificate Services (AD CS) that might prevent Certificate Transparency (CT) logs from being submitted, if enabled.

Addresses an issue in which cluster validation tests internal switches that are not for cluster use and re-communication.

Microsoft has also released KB4586839 (Build 17763.1613) for Windows 10 version 1809. As for the latest Windows 10 October 2020 Update and May 2020 Update, Microsoft said the preview updates "will be available in the near term."

Microsoft Confirms Kerberos Authentication Issues After Installing Last Week’s Patch