Windows 10 November 2021 Patch Tuesday Updates Are Now Available for All Supported Versions

Microsoft has released this month's Windows 10 cumulative updates for all the supported versions of the operating system. KB5007186 is now available for the latest three versions, including version 2004 (OS Build 19041.1348), version 20H2 (Build 19042.1348), and the latest May 2021 Update (Build 19043.1348).

The update brings security fixes and general improvements to the operating system, including the following:

Dynabook E10-S: The First Microsoft Windows 11 SE Device, Focused on Cloud-Based Education

Addresses an issue with a 0 width Pen to render one pixel regardless of transformation.

Updates security for your Windows operating system.

This update makes quality improvements to the Windows servicing stack, the component that installs Windows updates.

The latest Patch Tuesday updates are also available for older Windows 10 versions, including version 1909 (KB5007189 - Build 18362.1916), version 1809 (KB5007206 - Build 17763.2300), version 1607 (KB5007206 - 14393.4770), the original Windows 10 (KB5007207 - Build 10240.19119).

You can install the latest Windows 10 cumulative updates via Windows Update and Microsoft Update, Windows Update for Business, Microsoft Update Catalog, or Windows Server Update Services (WSUS).

Microsoft has also released Windows 10 servicing stack update 19041.1310, 19042.1310, and 19043.1310:

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

For more details, head over to this support document.