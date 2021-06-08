Microsoft has released this month's Patch Tuesday updates for several versions of the operating system. Earlier today, the Windows maker released v21H1 Build 19043.1052 (KB5003637) for Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels. The update is now available for versions 2004 and 20H2, as well.

Apart from these latest versions, June 2021 Windows 10 cumulative update is also available for version 1909 (KB5003635), version 1809 (KB5003646), version 1607 (KB5003638), and version 1507 (KB5003687).

Windows 10 21H1 Build 19043.1052 (KB5003637) Is Out for Insiders

Windows 10 Cumulative Update for June 2021 brings fixes for 49 vulnerabilities, six of which are zero-days, which means they are being exploited in the wild.

Highlights of Windows 10 cumulative update (KB5003635) for v1909 include:

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates to improve Windows OLE (compound documents) security.

Updates for verifying usernames and passwords.

Updates for storing and managing files.

Updates to improve security when using input devices such as a mouse, keyboard, or pen.

Updates an issue that might prevent you from signing in to some Microsoft 365 desktop client apps after installing the May 11, 2021 or later update and restarting your device.

Addresses an issue with an inconsistent shutdown during Windows Update that damages the Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) repository. As a result, the Managed Object Format (MOF) Advance Installer fails.

Addresses an issue that might prevent you from signing in to some Microsoft 365 desktop client apps after installing the May 11, 2021 or later update and restarting your device. You might also receive an 80080300 error or "We ran into a problem. Reconnecting…" when attempting to authenticate or sign in to Teams.

Security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Management, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Authentication, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Virtualization, Windows Kernel, Windows HTML Platform, and Windows Storage and Filesystem.

For more details, head over to the official release notes. This latest Windows 10 cumulative update is available via Windows Update, Windows Update for Business, Microsoft Update Catalog, and Windows Server Update Services (WSUS).