Microsoft has released a new Windows 10 Cumulative Update for its Insiders in the Dev Channel. The company said that today's Windows 10 Build 20236.1005 (KB4587587) doesn't contain any new features and is only being rolled out to test its servicing pipeline.

"Additionally, we have enabled the evolved Emoji Picker experience and updated touch keyboard design to all Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel," the Windows development team wrote.

Windows Begins Blocking Incorrectly Formatted Third-Party Drivers

We are starting to roll out Cumulative Update Build 20236.1005 (KB4587587). This update does not contain new features and is designed to test our servicing pipeline. Blog post update is slightly delayed, will link to it when available! pic.twitter.com/czURzFyUmx — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) October 16, 2020

Dev Channel Insiders are currently testing features and improvements for next year's Windows 10 feature updates. The Windows maker released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20236 on Wednesday with a new setting that allows you to change the refresh rate of your selected display through the Settings app. Build 20236 also brought in search improvements.

With today's Windows 10 Cumulative Update Build 20236.1005 (KB4587587), Microsoft has also added the following two known issues in the list:

We’re investigating GPU Compute scenarios, such as using CUDA and DirectML, not working inside of the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).

Windows Insiders on ARM PCs such as the Surface Pro X will notice that Windows PowerShell will fail to launch on this build. As a workaround, please use “Windows PowerShell (x86)” or “Windows PowerShell ISE (x86)” from the Start menu if you need to use PowerShell. Or download the new and modern PowerShell 7 which takes advantage of ARM by running natively. Plus the icon is prettier.

For the complete list of Windows 10 Build 20236 known issues and general fixes, head over to this link for earlier release notes.